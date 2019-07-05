Graham holds critical vote on state budget

We wish it were not either/or, but that appears to be the case with the state budget.

This newspaper favors expansion of Medicaid, which Gov. Roy Cooper insists be included in the state budget plan and cites as one of several reasons he vetoed it. But we like more the 140 million-plus dollars that the Republicans in the General Assembly provided in that budget that could eventually pour into this county for education, including more than $90 million for the College of Health Sciences at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

There are those who say expanding Medicaid would not mean those dollars for Robeson County would be sacrificed, but we don’t know that, and prefer that die not be cast. If Republicans are forced to expand Medicaid, they might strip dollars elsewhere in the budget to pay the state’s share — and history has informed us that Eastern and Southeastern North Carolina are too often neglected during budget time.

According to a recent report by researchers at George Washington University, expanding Medicaid in North Carolina would provide insurance to 365,000 people who are doing without while adding 37,000 new jobs across the state. In Robeson County, the report claims, those numbers are 13,747 and 616.

Medicaid expansion would definitely make more bullish the future of Southeastern Health, which is now seeking a partnership to help ensure its viability going forward.

But Medicaid, like most forms of welfare, does little more than provide a safety net. That is why in the United States the poverty rate has hovered at 13 percent for the 55 years since the “Great Society” was introduced despite trillions of dollars that have been distributed through welfare. Though necessary, welfare is more a handout than a hand-up.

Those dollars for UNCP we believe — given time, and it will take some — could have a transformative effect on Robeson County by improving people’s health while also being an economic shot-in-the arm. There is a growing crisis in this part of the state for health providers, and it’s a problem that is likely to get worse.

UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings, a medical doctor who once operated on hearts for a livelihood, knows a bunch about health care, the local needs, and the best way that they can be addressed. That is why he has pushed hard to expand the College of Health Sciences, which he believes will train providers in professions such as nurse practitioner, optometry, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and more, while also providing careers to young people in this county and region who walk that path.

That is a hand-up.

On this, however, Gov. Cooper is holding the strongest cards. His veto will be overridden in the Senate, but seven Democrats must defect in the House for the override to be completed. Three House Democrats voted in favor of the Republican’s budget plan and, assuming they stand firm, four more are needed.

We don’t know where Rep. Charles Graham stands on the budget. When it was voted on in the House, he had an excused absence, and was in North Dakota working on legislation that would benefit American Indian farmers and ranchers.

We know his will be a critical vote.

Should he vote to override and that effort succeed, then he can say that it was Sen. Danny Britt and Rep. Brenden Jones, both Republicans, who got such an educational windfall into the state budget for Robeson County, but that he was the one who got it delivered.