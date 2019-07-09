With consolidation, delay will just add to the pain

We aren’t sure that a lot was accomplished on Monday night when the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson held a public hearing that was required by law on the system’s consolidation plan.

And while this will sound trite, we do hope that those who expressed their unhappiness with the plan found the experience cathartic at least.

The format for the public hearing, although necessary, also is flawed. School board members aren’t allowed to respond or even answer direct questions, but must sit there and — for at lack of a better term — take it. If the format had allowed for speakers to hurl water balloons instead of insults, the evening would probably have been just as informative, and much more entertaining. But if the format had allowed for school board members to respond or answer questions, the public hearing would not have been over by now.

When you have 41 schools and some have to close and others reconfigured when it comes to the grades they accommodate, the permutations might not be endless, but in practicality they are. So that allows for almost everyone to have a better idea — and there were plenty of them offered Monday night, many based on incredibly inaccurate or contrived information.

The Board of Education, although not blameless, isn’t the bad guy here, nor are central office administrators, who have been dealt a bad hand — declining enrollment — and must deal with it. They are attempting to clean up a 30-year-old mess, and must deal with the fact is that no other school board since five systems became one in 1988 has had the political courage to close schools for consolidation.

Monday’s meeting, if nothing else, explains that past cowardice — and absence of leadership.

This isn’t, as some have tried to frame it, an effort to pick on Rowland. The southern part of the county is losing population, while the northern end is growing, so any consolidation plan — as well as the construction of a new school or schools — has to take that fact into consideration.

But the pain in and around Rowland is real, and it was evident on Monday night. Closing a high school is a genuine threat to the town of a thousand friends, not unlike cutting the heart from the community. Students are angry and confused, parents are worried about their well-being, and there are practical matters, such as whether Mustang football players should even bother showing up for practice without any assurance that they will suit up in the fall.

But Rowland will persevere. It is blessed with tough and resilient people.

As this was being written, consolidation was again on the school board agenda for Tuesday night, and presumably there will be plenty said by administrators and school board members this time.

The question, we believe, is no longer if, but when. The school board, when presented with Superintendent Shanita Wooten’s consolidation plan, which was to take effect for the 2020-21 school year, asked that it be fast-tracked, and the pain not delayed.

Monday’s meeting, perhaps paradoxically, underscores why the sooner is the better. We don’t think a year’s worth of angst is to anyone’s benefit.