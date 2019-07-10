School board pumps its brakes, direction still unclear

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County, split almost down the middle yet again, pumped the brakes on school consolidation on Tuesday night, but continued in that direction at a more moderate speed.
With newly crowned Chairman John Campbell casting the deciding vote, the 6-5 decision to give South Robeson a one-year reprieve on closing as a high school, but transfer Rowland Middle School students to the campus, was not expected by this newspaper as was apparent in yesterday’s Our View.
We expected the Board of Education, even in the wake of the tongue-lashing its members received on Monday, to stand tall and firm on South Robeson. Instead, it punted this critical component of Superintendent Shanita Wooten’s plan.
Most of Wooten’s plan survived, although we do worry that there might be an uprising that would lead to jettisoning the baby and the bathwater.
We aren’t sure what delaying the closure of South Robeson High achieves beyond satisfying some angry parents and students, of which there will be a fresh batch next year.
Seven seats on the school board are up for election next year, and that certainly could have affected some members’ votes on Tuesday. We can already see the “Keep South Robeson Open” campaign buttons.
This newspaper has been clear that it favors consolidation as a necessary component of a difficult trek forward for the local school system. An undeniable fact is that the system has lost a sufficient number of students and is now overstaffed, and difficult decisions must be made.
In no way are we all-in on the closing of South Robeson High, but we do believe that the consolidation plan must take into account population trends. Should those trends continue, the Board of Education has only delayed dealing with this difficult decision. In the interim, the anger will be left to fester.
The vote to keep South Robeson High open for the 2019-20 school year came as pleas were made to support Wooten, who had crafted the plan, and a report on the system’s audit that painted a pretty dismal financial picture, saying that the system was surviving on a month-to-month basis.
Our largest concern on Tuesday’s decision is what it means financially for the system. Although we have not heard a dollar figure, closing South Robeson as a high school had to be a significant piece of anticipated operational savings the system needs in order to regain solid financial footing.
It is also disheartening to see the board once again give Wooten a very public slap in the face. The school board hired Wooten and paid her a lot of money to perform a job, but continues to signal it has no interest in allowing her to provide leadership.
The school board on Tuesday might have slowed down, but it’s very difficult to discern where it’s headed.