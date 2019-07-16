Senseless deaths of children draw strong, quick responses

A District Court judge on Monday, in a move that was more symbolic than substantive, wrote the headline for this newspaper when she put the mother and father of a murdered 1-year-old girl under a combined $15 million bond for alleged crimes that led to that child’s death.

We say symbolic because the initial bonds, which totaled $4.5 million, would have effectively done the job, and that was to keep the two accused, a 25-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy, stuffed away behind bars, exactly where they need and deserve to be. Adding to the tragedy is that the mother is pregnant with another child, who most likely will be born into a very unwelcoming world.

We don’t know with certainty Judge Angelica Chavis-McIntyre’s motives, but we feel safe in making a guess. The judge, a new mother herself, is obviously trying to send a message that such violence against a helpless and innocent infant will carry the harshest of consequences, at least in her courtroom.

The apparent murder of the 1-year-old follows almost immediately the shooting death of a 5-year-old child in Red Springs, who died because he had the misfortune of being hauled to a pre-planned fight among two groups of “adults.” We can’t contort our thinking sufficiently to understand why someone would think that it was a good idea to place a 5-year-old — and, apparently, that child’s younger brother — in a car and haul them to what was almost assuredly going to devolve into a riot, but it happened and the price was heavy.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins pounced, charging not only the person who is alleged to have fired the deadly shot, but six others — so far — whom he sees as accessories to the crime, people whose actions contributed to the death of a child.

As we saw last year in the death of Hania Aguilar, the 13-year who was kidnapped, raped, murdered, and discarded like a fast-food wrapper, the death of a child tugs harder at a community’s collective conscience for so many reasons, but primarily the unfairness of it all, years lost and promise denied.

We don’t know why these senseless acts occur, and the three cited all came from different places — a predator, a senseless accident, and what we are sure will be an act of rage.

But we do know that the sanctity of life continues to be degraded. The mother of the 1-year-old, as we noted, has another on the way.

We wish it were different, but we have no belief that the high bonds in the case of the 1-year-old’s death, nor the aggressive approach to rounding up and prosecuting those who in any way contributed to the death of the 5-year-old, will act as deterrent, and give pause to those who would commit similar senseless acts of violence.

But we do find comfort in this: It appears that this county’s judicial system intends to deal harshly with those responsible for the deaths of two children, ages 5 and 1, whose only crimes were being born.

For that, we are grateful.