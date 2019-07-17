Evans has skills, leadership to help Precinct 2

To the Editor,
I’m writing this letter of support for Garry Evans, who is running for City Council for Precinct 2. Having known Garry Evans my whole life, I can attest to his strong work ethic, personal integrity and leadership abilities.
He is no stranger to the complexities of our city, which I believe helps him stand out from the other candidates. His years as a local business owner and realtor, and his work on the Public Safety Commission and Transportation Coordinating Committee have helped him develop an eye for the areas of need for his precinct and our city as a whole to make it a better place to live.
On a personal level, Garry is actively involved in the community and is a deacon and trustee at his church, Hyde Park Baptist Church. He is also a dedicated friend who will do anything to help you anytime of the day.
Truly, Garry embodies the skills and leadership necessary to tackle the issues facing the city of Lumberton. This is why I believe Garry is the right candidate and will be “a voice for the people” for Precinct 2.
Please support Garry Evans in being your next city councilman.
Tre’ Britt
Lumberton