Church pastor encourages vote for Evans

To the Editor,
I am writing this letter to ask the people of Lumberton Precinct 2 to vote for Garry Evans for City Council on Tuesday, July 23.
I have known Garry for almost 35 years and was his pastor for almost 25 of those years. He is a faithful follower of our Lord and is faithful to his church. He was willing to both serve and lead. I know Garry to be honest in his dealings, true to his word, approachable, considerate of others and their opinions, willing to work, willing to help, and always sought to do what would honor the Lord.
Please vote Garry Evans this Tuesday July 23, 2019, at Bill Sapp.
Dennis Harrell
Lumberton