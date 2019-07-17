While the Lumbee Tribe continues to push for the grand prize, full federal recognition, it needs only Gov. Roy Cooper’s signature for a significant consolation prize.

It has lacked the ballyhoo, but Senate Bill 218, which was pushed by primary sponsor Sen. Danny Britt, as well as Rep. Charles Graham, has the potential to make new funding sources available for the tribe, especially in the areas of health care and disaster relief.

The legislation enjoyed bipartisan support, easily sailing through both chambers, and there is no reason to expect that Cooper will do anything other than sign it.

Harvey Godwin, the chairman of the tribe, said SB 218 is the result of 18 months of negotiations with legislators, and what it does is essentially allow the tribe to operate more like a municipal government and less like a business — at least in the eyes of the state and federal governments.

The legislation, when it becomes law, will enable the tribe to pursue new funding sources that have in the past been closed, especially in the area of state and federal grants for health care, which could assist in taking on some of the maladies that afflict the tribe and the region, to include diabetes and opioid abuse.

Yet to be determined is whether or not the tribe would become eligible for community development block grants, which have been prominent in helping local municipalities rebuild after the devastation brought first by Hurricane Matthew and then its ugly twin, Florence. Access to those dollars could really be a game-changer for the tribe.

As we have said before when speaking on federal recognition, any dollars that roll into Robeson County to improve the quality of life of tribal members have a ripple effect, spreading out to help us all.

The legislation also gives the tribe more control over the development of North Carolina Indian Cultural Center, land the Lumbees have owned since 2013 that has been misnamed. The legislation allows it to be renamed the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center.

More importantly, it could enable funding to help with the land’s development. Godwin envisions parking for recreation vehicles, camp sites, hike trails and accommodations for fishing and boat activities on the lake once repairs are completed to the dam damaged by Matthew and Florence.

The concept of Senate Bill 218 is so simple, and its support was so overwhelming, we wonder why it didn’t happen sooner.

We look forward to Cooper putting his signature on the legislation, and then watching to see what it means in terms of helping the Lumbee Tribe — as well as all of Robeson County — grapple with all the challenges that stand in our way.