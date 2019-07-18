Now is time for the public to stand up to school system bullies

To the Editor,

My dreams became a nightmare in the Public Schools of Robeson County.

At age 48 I decided to go back to school to get my teaching license. I maintained a full-time job and a home on my own, worked hard to get through school. I student taught at age 52, having completed all coursework I graduated with a 3.5 GPA. I made the dean’s list every semester.

I was hired by the Public Schools of Robeson County beginning 2013-14 school year and remained at the same middle school for four years. I won Volunteer of the Year two years straight and also obtained my bus driver’s license and helped out whenever needed.

My first two years were tough, but I passed all evaluations, including summatives at the end of the year. In my third year came a new principal who seemed to not like me from Day 1. Evaluations were altered, dates changed, rules and procedures not followed, yet claimed they were by this principal. I was put on a bogus “action plan” behind my back that I knew nothing about. Subsequent evaluations by the assistant principal, I was given all passing marks, many going above. In my fourth year, this principal passed me on all evaluations during the school year yet sabotaged my summative at the end of the year as a form of retaliation.

I have documented proof of my claims. I have seen this principal give the same unfair, harsh treatment to five or six other teachers and staff members. I was also put through criminal court twice by this principal for things I did not do. The first time I won everything, the second through a series of well-orchestrated lies, I lost. Since then, I have lost my bus driver’s license and my teaching license that I worked so hard for. I lost my dignity and self-respect. I became suicidal. I was terrified to go to work.

Now is the time to stand up against these adult bullies and get them out of the schools. With schools closing and being consolidated, I urge anyone reading this to write the board and superintendent. Name names and let your voice be heard. Bullying, harassment and retaliation is strictly against PSRC mandates and should not be tolerated at any level, students and adults alike.

Sharon Wheat

St. Pauls