Gently nudged, Board of Education makes necessary move

The rank hypocrisy of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners was in full bloom on Monday night.

In early 2018, when the commissioners were in fifth gear to purchase the Angel Exchange building, the hurry based on the lie that there was another buyer, four commissioner votes were plenty to spend millions of dollars on a building with limited function that the Board of Education did not want.

Four votes represented a majority of the eight-member board on vote night because Commissioner David Edge, who would become the most vocal critic of the effort to buy, was out of town — and oblivious to the effort, which was not an agenda item. When Edge returned, there was never a do-over vote to allow the full board to make a decision on spending millions of dollars, so Edge’s 15,000 or so constituents in District 6 never had a say on the matter and the potential waste of their tax dollars.

The effort to buy the building ultimately died from its own weight. By the way, did that other buyer ever close the deal?

We all know the effort to buy Angel Exchange was spearheaded by Commissioner Raymond Cummings, although his motive was never apparent. Cummings then was the board chairman, and its most powerful member, but has since been neutered, which was also in full bloom on Monday.

That night the commissioners, acting on the advice of County Attorney Gary Locklear, voted again on the hiring of a tax administrator. Locklear said the do-over vote was necessary because on May 20, when the board appeared to have hired current Tax Office employee Robert Conner, board Chairman Jerry Stephens didn’t call for opposition votes after four votes in favor of the hire were cast.

It was also a nonagenda item and in Stephens’ defense, he presumed Cummings would not be voting because his wife, Betsy, now the interim supervisor of the Tax Office, was a candidate. Therefore, in Stephens’ mind, there were only as many as three opposition votes.

Stephens, to his credit, took blame for the May 20 snafu, and then cast a surprising vote in favor of hiring Conner as the acting tax administrator, apparently putting the matter to rest. Conner must obtain certifications to remove acting from his job title.

Our point is more that there should have been a vote by the full board on the possible purchase of Angel Exchange, and less that there should not have been a do-over vote for the tax administrator’s job.

But there is another point today: While Attorney Locklear says that it was legally OK for Cummings to vote on the hiring of Conner, ethically it was not. Conner’s hiring would obviously eliminate Cummings’ wife from consideration, so there was a conflict — and it was in plain sight, not hidden.

And there was this: Before the vote on Conner, Commissioner Cummings simply could not help himself, offering that “you have somebody doing the job now with certifications” — his wife. So how is that appropriate? Of course, it’s not.

We feel a need to say this: We believe Betsy Cummings is qualified for the position, has served the county well in the interim position at no additional pay, and been very professional when we have had a question. Had her husband gotten out of the way, we are sure she would have made a terrific tax administrator. Maybe that will happen one day.

It will be left to Conner to prove his critics wrong, get the proper certifications, and continue to build on the Tax Office’s current trend of increasing the tax collection rate. So we will all have to wait on that one.

But what is apparent now is that the balance of power on the board has shifted hard away from Commissioner Cummings, whose role now is mostly as an observer, which is what he offered Edge in the Angel Exchange debacle.

We find that delightful, and a good way for Cummings to spend what we believe will be his final 18 months on the board. His bullying tactics, his use of the position to the benefit of himself and those within his circle, have not only been ugly to watch, but came with consequences.

It is rich that his effort to put his wife into a six-figure position ultimately resulted in his own power outage.