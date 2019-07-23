Gently nudged, Board of Education makes necessary move

It’s pretty easy, and probably appropriate, to ridicule the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County for how it has gone about considering Superintendent Shanita Wooten’s consolidation plan, specifically the forth, back and then forth with the closing of South Robeson as a high school.
The school board has shown itself to be wishy-washy, impulsive, easily swayed by angry parents and students, and — this is clearly the most alarming aspect — either unable or unwilling to acknowledge the gravity of the school system’s financial situation. Trust us on this: The hill that needs climbing is more like a mountain, and taller than 2 million feet.
All that said, the board on Friday hastily did the right thing, and that was to once again move to close South Robeson as a high school. The board did so because it was confronted with an ultimatum from the state: Either close the high school, or slide over and surrender the steering wheel.
Olivia Oxendine, a Lumberton resident, professor in the School of Education at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and a member of the State Board of Education, implied as much in a story published on Tuesday in this newspaper by Managing Editor T.C. Hunter. We have no hesitancy in removing any doubt.
Oxendine and other state education officials have been meeting frequently with local school board members and administrators, and had helped craft and then endorsed the original consolidation plan brought forth by Wooten.
But the board on July 9 unexpectedly revisited that decision, and voted to keep South Robeson High open another year, with middle school students moving to the campus, a decision that came with an expense of another $1 million. Additionally, Oxendine was clear she didn’t believe that 12-year-olds need to be on the same campus as 18-year-olds. Clear-thinking minds agree.
Understand that pretty much the last thing the state wants to do is to take over the management of a local school system and all its existing problems, especially since doing so does not ensure additional funding. Doing so also, and this is no small thing, shifts power from elected officials to those who have been appointed.
John Campbell, the newly elected chairman of the school board and the person who cast the decisive vote on July 9 to give South Robeson High another year, tried to put a smiley face on the board’s Friday night decision, saying that it suddenly dawned on members that they had a math problem.
You think?
Perhaps school board members were still oblivious to the scope of the problem on July 9, but if they were, it’s because they were not paying attention. On the same night that they backtracked on the closing of South Robeson High, an accountant detailed an audit that painted a pretty dismal financial picture, and volunteered an editorial comment that — we will paraphrase — the time to act was yesterday, and further delay could push the system past a tipping point.
For a long time, it has not mattered how the local school system plunged into such debt, but we believe it’s fair to blame Matthew and then Florence. The system now has about 8% fewer students than it did at the beginning of the 2016-17 school year, and that has resulted in the loss of millions of dollars in funding. The local system has not made the necessary adjustments.
The state has established a funding formula that provides per-student dollars for all of the state’s school systems, and Robeson, because it is low-wealth, gets additional funding. It is the local system’s duty to make the dollars stretch far enough — just as all the school districts are required.
On Friday night, the local school system took a large first step in that direction, doing so with more than a nudge from the state. More pain is sure to follow.