Two more elections before voter ID will be required

Some who read today’s Our View will conclude that we are disappointed with the election of Melissa Robinson to the Precinct 2 seat on City Council that has been vacant since her husband’s death, and that we believe her election in some way cannot be trusted.

They would be twice wrong.

We know Mrs. Robinson as an affable individual, quick with a smile, educated, hard-working, community-minded, church-going, and believe she will be a strong addition to the City Council. We also believe her margin of victory, 15 percent of just 260 ballots, kicks away any notion that it was tainted.

But soon after the votes were counted, her opponent, Lumberton businessman Garry Evans, was talking about voter ID and hauling voters, implying that the absence of one and prevalence of the other added up to his defeat.

This newspaper has been clear in our thoughts on a voter ID and hauling. We favor the former, and loathe the latter.

It’s long forgotten, but the poster child for hauling in Robeson County occurred in 2005, when John Cantey, a write-in candidate, defeated longtime Councilman Robert Delane Shaw by simply outsmarting the system. Cantey counted the votes that Shaw had received in the previous election, and then hauled enough voters on Election Day to surpass that number, and 14 years later he remains on the council — and also is one of a few locally elected officials who profit on Election Day by hauling, which we believe is inappropriate.

Understand, Cantey did nothing illegal in 2005, at least that we are aware of, but simply exploited a long-abused system of getting out the vote in a county that is vulnerable. Call us old-fashioned, but we prefer election outcomes to swing on ideas.

Evans, of course, had the option of hauling voters on Tuesday, but didn’t. Voting is always depressed in special elections, and he was left to lament afterward about low turnout.

Evans said he would consider another run, but only after North Carolina joins about 35 other states and implements a voter ID law, which is on track for the 2020 elections. It is the fault of the Republicans who control General Assembly that the state does not have a voter ID law because they overplayed their hand, crafting a law that obviously depressed the vote of targeted populations, including minorities, who tend to vote Democrat.

Courts said try again.

That is what happened, but only after North Carolina voters last year approved by 54 percent of the vote amending the state constitution to require a voter ID. Robeson County voters, surely weary of hijacked elections, favored voter ID with almost 63 percent of the vote.

Evans, after the votes were counted, asked aloud how can it be known that voters are who they claim to be if a photo ID is not required. We don’t know either.

There are two more elections that will be held in which a voter ID will not be required, the special election for the District 9 seat in the U.S. House on Sept. 20, and the Nov. 5 municipal elections — and we know that hauling, which is greased by the absence of the voter ID, will be prevalent in both elections.

But we look forward to the day that a voter must provide a voter ID, believing that it will make trickier the exploitation of hauling, and eventually could lead to better governance in a county that surely needs it.