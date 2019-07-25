Preacher thankful to those who provided care

To the Editor,
I and my family would like to take the time to thank Robeson County EMS, Southeastern Regional Medical Center staff, Duke Life Flight Team and Duke Medical Center for the care, time and dedication that they took to care of me from April 16 to April 28.
We would also like to thank each individual and church family member who prayed for me during that time. Due to prayers and what God has done, I am now continuing to preach the magnificent word of God. Without God and everyone’s prayers, my recovery wouldn’t have been possible.
We will forever be grateful and we could never repay you or tell you just how much you mean to me and my family. We love you and may God richly bless each of you.
John 15:13 says “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” I would like to share with everyone, “Remember eternal life is a relationship with God, not with time.”
Rev. Willie Jacobs
Lumberton