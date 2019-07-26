Cooper, Republicans need to find way to get schools money for capital needs

While the state budget stalemate in Raleigh lingers on without any foreseeable fix in sight, there is an area of potential compromise that could work to the great benefit of Robeson County and pretty much everyone who lives here.

Medicaid expansion has been fingered for holding up so much of what the budget offers, including raises for state employees and teachers, and potentially transformative money for Robeson County.

Gov. Roy Cooper wants it expanded in its most generous form. House Republicans appear willing to consider it if it comes with some work requirements, and the Senate is likely to stand strong against any type of expansion. We really don’t see an exit strategy that allows politicians to do what politicians want to do, and that is somehow claim victory.

But Cooper and lawmakers do agree on this: North Carolina’s public school buildings are in disrepair, and crumbling further every day, and we doubt that fact is more obvious anywhere than in Robeson County. Our youngest school is in its mid-30s, and some are centenarians. Simply keeping them safe, functioning and bearable in the hot summer and frigid winter literally requires tens of millions of dollars a year that could be better spent.

It’s not much of a stretch to say that in Robeson County as many as 1 billion dollars are needed to close dilapidated schools and to replace them with shiny and vibrant new ones that provide untold advantages to children trying to learn. The price has gone up from the time this was written until you have read it, so there is urgency.

But in Raleigh, there is clearly no rush.

While Gov. Cooper and Republicans who control the General Assembly agree that the state has to provide the billions of dollars that will be needed to make a dent in the problem, they separate on how that should be done.

Cooper wants to put before voters a bond referendum of $3.5 billion. Republicans prefer a pay-as-you-go approach. The different approaches align closely with how Democrats and Republicans prefer to govern.

In this instance, Cooper essentially prefers to borrow the money, which allows a big-bang approach to fixing old schools and building new ones, but that money comes at a cost — more will be repaid than borrowed.

Republicans counter by saying that North Carolina’s economy is so robust — Forbes Magazine recently said tops in the country — that there is money to steer into a capital fund that can be directed to individual school systems. And because there is no need for voter approval, that money can be quickly distributed. It also comes without a fee, so the dollars can do more.

Each approach has its advantages, and disadvantages.

Cooper’s plan provides more money initially, and ensures the dollars are dedicated to improving schools, but the money isn’t available until at least 2021, and, as we said, comes at a cost.

The Republican plan can put the money to work tomorrow, it comes at no additional cost, but also does not come with a guarantee that adequate money will be steered consistently toward the schools. Critics say when other capital needs arise, the schools could get shortchanged.

So why can’t a compromise be hatched, perhaps a hybrid plan that employs both strategies? We don’t know.

But we know that the governor and legislators were elected to lead, and leadership is needed now, as is the willingness to follow. We can’t think of anything that would benefit more people in North Carolina than improving infrastructure for our public school system, and the excuse that there is no money to do so doesn’t exist.

This needs to be figured out.