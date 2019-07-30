To the Editor,
Two months ago, I wrote Southeastern Health’s chief executive Joann Anderson on behalf of the more than 720,000 state employees, teachers, retirees and their beneficiaries who receive their health insurance through the State Health Plan. Unfortunately, I have not received a substantive response.
Today, I am calling on Southeastern’s board members to sign the contract to participate in the Clear Pricing Project and provide transparent, affordable and accessible care to the more than 10,000 State Health Plan members served in your county.
With the increased reimbursements offered to rural providers under the Clear Pricing Project, the State Employees Association of North Carolina is surprised that Southeastern has not already taken advantage of this generous proposal. We are curious why Southeastern has not yet signed the contract, especially given the health system’s financial capacity to pay their CEO nearly $900,000 annually and expend more than half a million dollars each year in investment management fees.
Ms. Anderson has depicted herself as a champion for accessible care, however her inaction suggests otherwise. Failure by Southeastern to sign the contract with the State Health Plan could restrict access to affordable, in-network care for more than 10,000 teachers, correctional officers, housekeepers, nurses and the other civil servants who serve the Lumberton community and our state.
I ask the board members of Southeastern Health to intervene, do the right thing, and sign the contract.
Robert Broome
Executive director
State Employees Association of North Carolina