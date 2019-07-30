Would Hargrave be a good home for the central office?

Olivia Oxendine, a local representative for the State Board of Education, wrapped up in a tight bow the challenges facing the leadership of the Public Schools of Robeson County.

“The work they are doing is unlike any work ever done in North Carolina. It’s Herculean. It’s mammoth. It’s 24/7,” she said recently.

Oxendine was referencing the school system’s $2 million budget, which is actually much worse than that because there is essentially no money in savings, as well as the difficulty of closing four schools and consolidating others in the five weeks between the adoption of that plan and the start of the school on Aug. 26.

The teachers report two weeks earlier, on Aug. 12, and part of the challenge for the school system is assigning those teachers to their schools for the coming year. There also is the matter of about 90 staff members too many, a result of declining enrollment and part of the reason for the deficit, although school administrators remain confident that natural attrition will wipe that number away.

But even as the school system is overstaffed in some areas, it has teacher shortages in others.

An apparent casualty of too many balls in the air has been the system’s back-to-school get-together, a well-attended event during which supplies have been distributed for free and parents were invited to meet their children’s teachers and principals. It had been scheduled for Thursday, but school officials, with more pressing matters at hand, have canceled the event. School supplies will still be distributed for free at open houses that are scheduled for all the schools.

There is a whole lot to do and little time to do it, so what we will now bring forth is certainly a back-burner issue.

One of the potential upsides of closing four schools — Janie Hargrave, R.B. Dean and Green Grove elementary schools, and Rowland Middle — is the possibility those schools can be re-purposed. The Robeson County Board of Commissioners has first refusal, and we know that government is cramped, but the ongoing renovations of the old BB&T building are expected to provide sufficient elbow room.

The idea of converting Janie Hargrave into a central office, either temporarily or perhaps permanently, is being talked about and is at least worthy of exploration. The system’s longtime central office was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, and a Kahn Drive building is now being rented at a cost of about $140,000 a year, so a move to Hargrave, which we are sure would require some expenses upfront, might free up significant dollars in the long run that could be better spent.

We are told that the building is in good shape, and it is in the county seat, so the location is convenient for most of the county’s residents.

The school system recently purchased land on N.C. 711, between Lumberton and Pembroke, which was seen as a possible site for the construction of a new central office, but that effort has never gotten traction, and we suppose any money spent building a new central office is money that can’t be spent building a new school.

We don’t know if Hargrave would work as a central office either temporarily or permanently, but we see no obvious reason why not. Of this, we are convinced: Should the school board opt to use Hargrave as a central office, it would be a big step in repairing its well-earned reputation for having driven the local system into a financial hole by not making the necessary tough decisions and employing too much staff for a system of its size.