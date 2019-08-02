Nothing clear about treasurer’s plan

Earlier this week, The Robesonian published a letter to the editor from Robert Broome, executive director of the State Employees Association of North Carolina, regarding changes to the State Employee Health Plan that were made by the state treasurer. The cleverly named, ruse of a plan — the Clear Pricing Project — is anything but clear. Southeastern Health, along with 97 percent of North Carolina hospitals, has refused to bow to political pressure and has not signed the new contract.
Mr. Broome’s thinly veiled attack on our community hospital pushes a political agenda and ignores facts. That’s the problem with bringing politics into health care, and it’s important that the record be set straight. Here are the facts:
The Board of Trustees of Southeastern Health has remained well-informed on all potential impacts of the state treasurer’s plan since it was announced well over a year ago. We understand clearly the damage this approach to health care will have on our state’s hospitals, and we know if the plan is not changed it will also impact the state employees we care for at Southeastern Health.
State employees are our friends and neighbors, and it is quite unfortunate the treasurer has taken a political approach that will hurt our state’s hospitals and all North Carolinians covered by the State Health Plan. Five of those impacted are members of the Board of Trustees of Southeastern Health, which, after careful consideration and thoughtful deliberation of all the facts, unanimously opposes the plan. We made our decision because the treasurer has attempted to cut state health care spending on the backs of those providing it — hospitals, physicians, nurses, and other caregivers.
Sadly, the treasurer’s plan removes more than 700,000 state employees from the pool of North Carolina residents whose health-care reimbursement is based on fair market rates, changing the rates for state employees to mirror Medicare.
Medicare is a plan designed for our senior population, not working age families and children. Medicare’s lack of coverage for pediatric and maternity care is a prime example of this. Moreover, those providing care are reimbursed at a drastically lower level than it costs to provide care. Why? Politics.
The 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act reduced reimbursements for Medicare, with the intent that each state would expand Medicaid. Medicaid Expansion has not taken place in North Carolina; therefore, North Carolina hospitals and physicians have already taken a substantial reduction in reimbursement. The treasurer’s plan makes this problem worse and puts hospitals at even greater risk of not being able to meet the needs of our patients.
Lastly, Mr. Broome chose to sensationalize an already complicated and emotional issue in his letter with a red herring: denigrating Ms. Anderson, CEO of Southeastern Health, while inflating her salary. The policy of the Board of Trustees of Southeastern Health is clear and has been in place for more than three decades: We pay all of our executives the average wage for comparable positions in the industry. We don’t pay above average, and we don’t pay below average. This policy works and helps ensure we have highly competent, consistent, steady leadership at Southeastern Health, as evidenced by the fact that Joann Anderson is only the third CEO at Southeastern Health in more than three decades.
We call on the treasurer to do the right thing and change the State Employees Health Plan as soon as possible so that state employees have the opportunity to stay in-network after Jan. 1, 2020, when his plan’s impacts will begin to be felt across the state. In addition, the State Legislature needs to continue its work and pass HB 184. The Board of Trustees of Southeastern Health supports this legislation and we encourage state employees and Mr. Broome to do likewise.
The Board of Trustees for Southeastern Health consists of 16 community leaders from across our service area. We are business women and men, medical professionals, educators, and retired individuals. We are unpaid for our services, yet we take great pride in the more than 65 years of quality health care and employment that Southeastern Health has been able to provide to our family, friends and neighbors. We choose to keep our focus on delivering the highest quality of care and are working hard to secure the brightest possible health care future for decades to come.
Kenneth Rust is chairman of the Board of Trustees for Southeastern Health.