Elections Board will miss Stone

Steve Stone has an encyclopedic knowledge of elections. That encyclopedic knowledge of how the elections systems work will be missed with his recent retirement from that board, for which he was a state certified elections board member.

Both Democrats and Republicans would seek his guidance on elections issues as he was a stable force on the board with vast experience. That experience began volunteering for George W. Bush in 1988. He would soon coordinate James Sanderson’s run for sheriff in 1990 and again in 1994. It was the closest a Republican came to winning a countwide election up to that point, and was especially successful considering Democrat registration hovered at 90% during that period.

In 1992, Stone was a delegate to the Republican National Convention as his influence in political circles grew. That influence extended statewide as state chairman of the NC Federation of Young Republicans from 1994-1997. He would lead the local Republican Party as chairman also during that time, from 1995 to 1997.

Stone joined the local board of elections in 2004 and has served as chairman, vice chairman and secretary.

Stone isn’t going away. He is simply focused on business and other projects. We are thankful for his service as it’s a tough job. He was able to build bridges during his tenure and has big shoes to fill.

Local attorney Jack Moody Jr. has been tasked to fill the vacancy left by Stone. It is a perfect fit. A Campbell School of Law graduate, Moody is an assistant public defender. His judicial race was at the center of elections controversy in 2018. Initially, Moody won the race on election day by 138 votes. But after provisional and absentee ballots were counted, Moody came up short.

Absentee ballots were at the center of state board investigations in the congressional race at the time, centering around Bladen County. The result of the controversy was to re-do the congressional race as it was felt the controversy was enough to taint the election but not enough to taint races further down the ticket. Despite complaints by Moody’s legal team, races decided by the same ballots further down the ticket were certified. That congressional special election will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10.

County parties typically recruit individuals to serve on local Board of Elections as each political party is required to have representation. A couple of names are submitted to the state board, where a final appointment is decided. We are thankful Moody agreed to serve. He has battle-hardened experience in elections. He is seated just in time for the upcoming special election.

Dan Bishop is the Republican candidate in the special election. Although his opponent has had time to raise over a million dollars and been campaigning for much longer, the latest polls have the race tied. This doesn’t bode well for Democrats. The numbers lean against Democrats considerably.

The partisan voter index is a measure of how far a district leans politically. We call it a PVI for short. The most recent PVI for the 9th Congressional District is R+7. That means the district performed an average of 7 points more Republican than the nation as a whole.

You then have to know something called an elasticity score. If a district has a high elasticity score, it means it votes differently year after year. A low elasticity score means it isn’t voting differently. Michigan’s 5th District is the most elastic at 1.24, for example. Pennsylvania’s 3rd District is the least at 0.72. Our 9th district has an elasticity score of 0.90. That’s a pretty stable score. It doesn’t mean a district isn’t competitive if the score is high or low. It’s just a measure of the likelihood it will bounce back and forth.

Nevertheless, Stone will be missed at the board of elections and we thank him for his dedicated service. Moody will be hitting the ground running as we enter an interesting special election.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_phillip-stephens.jpg

Phillip Stephens is chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party. The party’s local websiteis at www.robeson.nc.gop.

Phillip Stephens is chairman of the Robeson County Republican Party. The party’s local websiteis at www.robeson.nc.gop.