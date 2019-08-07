Animals rules establish fees, tough penalties for attacks

County officials who are considering proposals that would thwart dog attacks that cause injury and death insist they want the public’s input before any new rules are adopted.

They are likely to get plenty.

The proposals, which were the result of a collaboration of a team of experts, including law enforcement, veterinarians, and health officials, were made available on the county’s website on Wednesday. The idea is that pet owners, particularly those who own dogs, review the proposals so that they will be informed when a public hearing is held.

In addition, The Robesonian published a page 1A story on Wednesday by Managing Editor T.C. Hunter that provides some details on the proposals.

No date has yet been scheduled for the public hearing, but when one is this newspaper will share that information. Jerry Stephens, chairman of the Board of Commissioners, said a large venue will be needed to handle the big crowd that is expected, and he expects the hearing to be lengthy.

We hope that everyone will be on their best behavior.

The commissioners got busy after a horrific attack in December by four Rottweilers that killed a 73-year-old woman and left two children maimed, including one who lost an arm. These were not strays, but family pets, which we believe underlines the seriousness of the situation. There are dangerous dogs in Robeson County that on a daily basis appear harmless, but aren’t when provoked, and it’s impossible to know what might trigger an attack.

In 2016, the Lumberton City Council, soon after a fatal dog attack in that city, adopted rules that targeted vicious dogs, which are defined by the ordinance. Since then there have been no deadly dog attacks inside the city, but we would attribute that more to luck than the ordinance.

Regardless, we are pleased to see the county looking to toughen laws on ownership of dogs that can be dangerous, and if we have a criticism, it would be that it took so long. Unfortunately dogs — as well as other pets — are too often treated as property in this county, and not as beings, and a consequence is that sometimes dogs that have the ability to injure don’t receive proper care and are free to roam.

The proposals are lengthy, as they should be, and a good bet is that they will be scaled back, not expanded, after public feedback.

We see two primary things that the proposals do: Establish fees for the ownership of dog and cats that is a modest $10 a year, as well as a fee of $100 a year for animals deemed dangerous. That will provide a revenue stream to boost enforcement through a more robust Animal Control program, which is administered by the Health Department.

The fees, the collection of which will be challenging, seem reasonable. Animal owners fairly should be handed the bill for enforcement efforts.

Additionally, the proposals outline consequences when animals attack and kill or injure people or other animals, and those penalties, as they should, include the possibility of the animal being euthanized. After a quick review of the proposals, which do include some exemptions for hunting dogs, we found them to be reasonable.

We believe that most pet owners who act responsibly, primarily keeping their dog under control, be it a Chihuahua or a pit bull, will be unaffected by the proposals.

We also are sure that some dog owners, especially those who own breeds that can do damage when they attack, will object to some of the rules. If they don’t, then the rules likely aren’t tough enough.