School officials drop the L-word, but let’s hope not

It might not be the best barometer, but our read is the absence of noise suggests that the road to school consolidation and the first day of classes, just 16 days away, is getting smoother.

The calls to this newspaper during which grievances have been aired about consolidation have disappeared, social media has been quieter, and there appears to be a growing acceptance that the Public Schools of Robeson County, specifically the Board of Education, had to make the tough decision to close four schools and turn a high school into a middle school. It was done, which should be plain by now, at the end of a gun that was being held by officials with the State Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction. The alternative appears to have been a takeover.

It’s no one’s fault that two epic hurricanes in three years swept away 1,800 students from the local school system — certainly not that of Superintendent Shanita Wooten, who inherited a system that was already off the tracks.

It has been left to Wooten, her team and the school board to clean up the mess, and they have been frantic in doing so.

For the first time on Friday, in answer to a query and with teachers reporting on Monday, Wooten used the L-word, saying that the system might have to consider layoffs as natural attrition has not yet reduced staff by 190, the targeted number. A couple of weeks ago school officials said there had been about 100 departures, but Wooten, in a page 1A story today by staff writer Scott Bigelow, is saying school officials expect to be overstaffed in some areas when classes begin on Aug. 26.

Wooten said that after the first 20 days of classes, the Board of Education is then free by state law to consider layoffs. That could happen even as the school system is understaffed in some of the academic areas for which it is hard to find teachers, such as math and science.

No one wants that to happen — and we will keep our fingers crossed that it doesn’t happen.

Our hope is that as the school system claws its way to higher financial footing through attrition and the closing of four schools, that layoffs will not be necessary — even if the system is a handful of teachers overstaffed or twice that, and that means giving attrition more time to work out the numbers.

But the local school system does not exist to act as an employer. Rather it is there to give Robeson County students all the possible advantages to gaining a quality education. Part of that mission is to make sure dollars stretch as far as possible.

We also encourage Wooten and the Board of Education to use this opportunity to look hard at the central office, and to make sure that it is lean, and that salaries are in line with responsibilities. We have heard the same stories that you have, that the central office is bloated, and that salaries are out of whack.

The local system appears to be on the threshold of successfully closing four schools and consolidating others, doing that in a compressed time frame, a challenge that Olivia Oxendine, a member of the State Board of Education, call “Herculean,” and “24/7.”

We know the work has been hard for some, and painful for others, but the system had to adjust to the reality of a loss of 8% of its student population. There was no other viable option, at least financially.

That work doesn’t end with the beginning of the school year. The work to make the system lean must continue so this bumpy bridge is never again to be crossed.