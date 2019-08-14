Certified teacher in all classrooms will enhance learning

A potentially wonderful consequence of the surplus of teachers — although it appears to be dwindling with adequate pace — is the probability that when students return to class on Aug 26, every classroom will be blessed with a certified teacher.

That is the theme local administrators, both administrative and on the school board, are starting to sound as they cross their fingers and hope that natural attrition will take care of the overage, which now appears to have dwindled during the last month or so from as many as 190 to a few dozen teachers. School officials say having a certified teacher in every classroom would be unprecedented for the local system, which regularly begins each school year with classrooms filled with students but lacking a qualified instructor.

“We will start the school year with a certified teacher in every classroom,” Melissa Thompson, assistant superintendent for Human Relations, told the Board of Education on Tuesday. “This has not happened in the eight years I have worked in Human Relations.”

School officials, obviously, are cleverly trying to put a smiley face on a difficult situation, one that has caused a lot of turmoil for everyone who works for the Public Schools of Robeson County, the Board of Education, and students and their parents.

The outlook is day-by-day, and today it appears that layoffs will not be required. But then again, some might be. That won’t be known until the official census is taken, which will be after students have been in class for 20 days.

School officials, in boasting about a certified teacher in each class, are resisting any urge to be dishonest and are forthright in pointing out that not all of the teachers are certified in the class they will be teaching. That is part of the pain that some educators, who have been moved to other schools and asked to teach subjects that they might not be comfortable with, are being forced to endure.

We do believe, however, it is better to have a certified teacher in a classroom than a substitute even if that teacher is not certified for the subject assigned to teach.

As already noted, it has been routine not only for the school year to begin without a certified teacher in every classroom, but for it to end that way as well. We struggle to understand how children can be expected to learn when they go an entire school year without a certified instructor.

We know that sometimes a retired teacher will return to the classroom, but we also know that sometimes the substitutes are little more than babysitters, and that there really isn’t much instruction or learning going on. That is a terrible waste for the students who are sitting in the classroom.

The loss of 1,800 or so students in the local school system since Hurricane Matthew has caused a lot of pain, mostly with the closing of four schools, the turning of a high school into a middle school, and the disruption of the routines of many of the system’s administrators and teachers.

So we are happy to find any silver lining. Certified teachers in every classroom, even if they are out of their area of expertise, we believe qualifies easily.