Voters try again with District 9 election

As early voting begins on Wednesday and this state’s District 9 constituents inch closer to representation in the U.S. House — which will happen, by the way, just in time for the next campaign to begin — there is agreement in the camps of Republican Dan Bishop and Democrat Dan McCready on this: The side that is most effective in turning out its supporters will be victorious when all the votes have been counted.

That might always so, but it’s even more so in a special election, which in this case is a consequence of voter fraud in Bladen County that negated what appeared to be a narrow win by Republican Mark Harris in the 2018 general election.

Special elections historically suffer from low turnout, which would appear to favor Bishop, whose support will be mostly from a more traditional and dependable voting block — older, whiter, richer, and more Republican. The odd-shaped district also has trended conservative, which is another check in Bishop’s column.

But McCready’s camp knows all this, and is working hard to get his supporters to the polls so he can claim what they believe he was denied because of corruption — a seat in Congress.

McCready does have this working to his advantage: Fourteen days during which ballots can be cast, and the fact that voter ID, which was approved by voters during that 2018 general election, will not take effect until the elections of 2020.

In Robeson County, the early voting plan is very generous, with five satellite sites in all the county’s corners — Fairmont, Maxton, Pembroke, Red Springs and St. Pauls — as well as the Elections Office near downtown Lumberton. There is a day of Sunday voting, so the churches can haul, but interestingly, missing this year is voting on the Saturday before the election.

A voting day is lost to Labor Day, when all the satellite sites and the Elections Office are closed. But, as we like to say, if you can’t find time to vote in 14 days, then that’s most likely because you are apathetic, and less likely because you can’t find the time.

Few things are easier than voting, at least for those who are registered and want to meet that civic obligation.

A similarly generous plan was used in the May primary, and it produced some laughable results. There were days in which fewer than a handful of votes were cast at some satellite sites, but in fairness, there was no Democratic primary, and about 62% of this county’s voters remain registered Democrat.

Still, the taxpayer cost per vote will be an interesting calculation after early voting, which also offers a last chance for those who are not already registered.

So we will watch during the next two and a half weeks as the voters slowly make their way to the satellite sites and Elections Office for an election that does matter. This county benefits when it has a congressional representative that will work on our behalf, and both Bishop and McCready have indicated that they would, not only by their words, but by frequent visits.

So get out and vote. There really is no excuse not to.