Something happened recently in the state General Assembly that is a terrific measuring stick when it comes to how hopelessly divided this country is when it comes to dealing with illegal immigration. And soon afterward, in the Governor’s Office, more evidence emerged.

We are talking about legislation, titled the ICE Detainer Bill, that compels county sheriffs to — this is the strange part — uphold the law that they have sworn to uphold.

Every Democrat in the General Assembly, both the House and Senate, who was present oted in opposition, and every Republican, both in the House and Senate, who was present voted in favor. As soon as it reached Gov. Roy Cooper, he vetoed the bill, so there is no guarantee that Republicans can muster enough votes to override.

So maybe it will become law, or maybe not.

Either way, our belief is this will be a political win for the GOP — and that it is not coincidence that during a press conference by Republicans on Wednesday decrying the veto, Dan Bishop, the GOP candidate for District 9, was front and center.

The bill simply asks that sheriffs comply with requests from ICE that illegal immigrants who have been completed their sentence after being convicted of a crime be detained for 48 hours, enough time for the federal agency to take them into custody.

The North Carolina Sheriff’s Association favors the legislation, although not its provision that sheriffs can be removed for refusing to follow the law, arguing that existing law would take care of the offenders.

But the association is not unanimous in its approval, which is why the legislation, in our view, is necessary.

A handful of county sheriffs, clustered in urban areas, have refused to comply with ICE’s requests, There have been consequences, so please, none of the nonsense about this being a solution looking for a problem. In Mecklenburg County, for instance, more than once an illegal immigrant who has been convicted of crimes has been released to commit more crimes, that happening even after ICE made the request to detain.

You might want to read that again — and imagine, if you will, you or a loved one being victimized by an illegal immigrant who had been in custody, but released in defiance of ICE.

We understand the politics of illegal immigration, but we don’t understand how that can be allowed to interfere with the enforcement of existing laws. It is, we believe, a very bad look for Democrats.

It is the sworn duty of the sheriffs to protect the people of this state, and refusing to detain illegal immigrants convicted of crimes, often violent, at the request of a federal law enforcement agency doesn’t rise to that standard. Although immigration is enforced by the feds, should cooperation by local law enforcement not be a reasonable expectation?

A law should not be needed to instruct sheriffs to follow the law, but that is what the ICE Detainer Bill demanded. It is now doubtful that it becomes law. We wish that it was an unnecessary redundancy, but apparently not for some sheriffs willing to gamble with the safety of the public.