Trash man brightens young boy’s birthday

To the Editor,
Every Wednesday, my son, Easton, and I go out and watch the trash trucks. It’s one of his favorite things to do each week.
About a year ago, Mark, our garbage man, starting stopping his truck each week to say “hi” and chat with Easton for a minute or two before continuing on his route. This quickly became something Easton looked forward to each week, but a recent day will be hard to beat.
For Easton’s birthday, Mark surprised him and me with a toy trash truck and even let him give dumping our trash can a try. Seriously. This was the best birthday gift this kid could have asked for. He’s been talking about it all day and it was the first thing he told my husband as soon as he walked through the door.
We are so thankful for this community. Shout out to Waste Management for hiring men like Mark who make such a huge impact.
Lori Yerry
Lumberton