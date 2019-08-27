Cummings’ return adds intrigue to process at RCC

The Robeson Community College Board of Trustees, which typically stays pretty much on script, produced a couple of surprises during a meeting on Monday, when trustees spent about an hour in closed session and then emerged not to take any action.

One surprise was welcome; the other, probably prudent — and they are likely entangled.

The welcome surprise was the return of county Commissioner Raymond Cummings to the public arena. Cummings has been missing since early July, when he began suffering from an undisclosed illness. This newspaper, respecting the wishes of the family, didn’t dig for information, but we heard the same stories as you did, and it was clearly a very serious situation. Cummings’ return on Monday suggests the worst is behind him.

We know there are some eyes rolling, so we will be clear: We certainly have disagreed strongly with Cummings not some, but often, but we wish ill health on no one. Cummings is an effective advocate for his constituents, perhaps more so than any other politician in this county, and when he is absent, they are without representation. We wish him a full recovery — and hope he will take a seat on Tuesday when the county commissioners hold their next meeting.

The other surprise was the board’s decision on Monday not to name its next president, although that most likely was because the trustees number an even 12 and the vote could have been split. We had expected the trustees to make a decision, selecting from three finalists. Instead, the trustees trimmed the list from three to two.

The finalists are both well-qualified and from North Carolina, so there is no bad choice.

Dr. William Brothers is currently vice president and chief financial officer at Southwestern Community College in Sylva, and Melissa Singler is executive vice president of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington.

The trustees plan to interview both on Sept. 4, and perhaps make a decision that day. If not, there is a possibility that the trustees will revisit the list of 10 finalists that a consulting firm compiled from 39 applications, and others could be reintroduced into the mix.

Obviously, if Cummings had not attended Monday’s meeting, then 11 trustees could not have been deadlocked in a tie, and its probable that the candidate he did not vote for would be the president-elect. Cummings has been absent, and not part of the interview process, which raises the thought that he was voting at least somewhat blind.

But we also know that part of the interview process was a video presentation from the three finalists, and have been told that Cummings did have the opportunity to view them. It appears to us that the decision next week to reinterview the candidates is at last in part to accommodate Cummings, and to give him as much information as possible to make an informed decision.

We know as well that no one in a position of power has used his position more in recent decades than has Cummings in an effort to hijack hiring decisions, so we are watching with a jaundiced eye. Simply put, we don’t trust him with such matters.

So we will watch with the rest of you as the process continues, comforted by our belief that both Brothers and Singler are good choices for the job. However, should Cummings’ recent resurrection leave the board hopelessly deadlocked, and the trustees return to the list of 10 finalist to find their next president, then we will have to believe that the best person was not hired.

That would be a shame.