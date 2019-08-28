Time to ante up in support of Exploration Station

Exploration Station, a children’s museum that has served this county remarkably well, is in a fight for its life.

Those who operate the station, which is managed by the Robeson County Partnership for Children, are saying the right things publicly. But the loss of more than a quarter of its state funding, coming two months into the fiscal year and without warning, could have dire consequences.

But it shouldn’t. And it won’t if the community that benefits from the museum steps up.

According to Tim Little, the fund development director at Robeson County Partnership for Children, the loss of what looks like about $46,000 a year is because 12 additional North Carolina counties have been designated as Tier 1, the highest level of economic distress. They include Cumberland County, which leaves us scratching our head as to how Robeson and Cumberland counties could be considered to be in the same boat when it comes to economic status.

But that is a moot point.

The consequence is that the state’s N.C. Grassroots Museum Grant is now being sliced thinner among those counties, meaning a loss from about $75,000 a year to $29,000 and some change for Exploration Station, which has an annual budget of about $176,000. The children’s museum employs four, two full-time and two part-time, and Little is saying that no one will lose their job, but you don’t have to be a math whiz to understand the potential hardship.

So why does this matter?

Well study after study demonstrates the need to stimulate a child’s brain at an early age to ensure he or she is well-prepared to learn when kindergarten begins and beyond. That is precisely what Exploration Station offers, and it does so with modest fees, making it available to children in this county of all colors, from poor to rich.

When this newspaper is looking for a photograph of adorable little children engaged in fun activities that promote learning, Exploration Station is our go-to place.

Little said the plan is to look for additional grant opportunities, and there will be an effort to find more donors locally. While $46,000 is a big bite out of a $176,000 annual budget, we see no reason why it can’t be raised by other means.

Our call today is to those who can to help, and a good place to start would be with our county commissioners, who each has $30,000 a year of discretionary money to spend as he — and now some shes — please. The Lumberton City Council members also have discretionary dollars, although a lot fewer than the county commissioners.

There are an ample number of civic clubs that also look to support nonprofits that provide such worthy programs, and we would encourage them to look in the direction of the Exploration Station.

Of course, individuals also would be encouraged to contribute.

There is no reason why the Exploration Station should have to cut its programs one bit, and in fact, how wonderful would it be if this could result in more money for the museum?

Let’s get this done for the children.