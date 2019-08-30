Scott prefers taking a sober approach to DWI problem

When Matt Scott campaigned for district attorney last year, he ran the risk of alienating hardliners on crime in a county that suffers greatly because of the abundance of people who break the law by suggesting a more compassionate approach when they enter the courthouse.

He spoke of treating the problem, not the symptom, especially in terms of people who get entangled in the judicial system because of substance abuse, whether their preference is alcohol, drugs or a toxic mix.

Scott, of course, won election, and on Thursday his approach got a $192,285 boost from the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program in the form of a grant that will help with the adjudication of driving-while-impaired cases, and will fund the creation of what the district attorney calls a “sobriety court.”

The grant is one of two the county is receiving from the safety program. The other is for $347,056, money the Sheriff’s Office will use to create a DWI task force that will concentrate on enforcement.

The double-team approach is appropriate in Robeson County, which during 2017 had the fifth worst problem with DWIs in North Carolina with 13 alcohol-related vehicle fatalities in 2017. That high ranking should not be a surprise as much in this county conspires against us when it comes to DWIs — poverty, which feeds substance abuse; many miles of highway; and our ranking as No. 1 in North Carolina in size, which often means long drives to social events and back home.

There is much hypocrisy when it comes to DWIs. We would guess most folks who enjoy a beer or cocktail have done it once, twice or often, and they can be among those yelling the loudest for a lynching when someone who is impaired creates a tragedy by killing or maiming others who are innocent and unsuspecting.

Scott recognizes the need for enforcement, and has accelerated the speed in which DWI cases make their way through the judicial system. More DWI cases have been disposed of this year than all of last year, by about 25%, and there are four months remaining in the year.

But Scott also is aware that those who enter the courthouse accused of DWI are often people who have become trapped in the sticky web of substance abuse. They are all around us, some who are obviously afflicted, but others who disguise themselves by dressing nicely, holding down a job and raising a family. Among this group are pillars of the community.

But they all enter the courthouse exposed, their struggles with substance abuse in plain sight.

Scott sees their arrival as an opportunity to not only to mete out harsh justice, but a chance to force their own recognition of the fact that they suffer a disease, and that there is help to be found.

The one-year grant, which is available Oct. 1, will pay for the establishment of a team to include Sen. Danny Britt, a lawyer when he finds the time; Superior Court Judge Greg Bell and representatives from The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Robeson Health Care Corporation, Probation and Parole, the Sheriff’s Office, and the District Attorney’s Office.

That team will lead the effort to create a sobriety court that creates the opportunity for offenders to get treatment for their substance abuse problem.

Such a court is unlikely to satisfy those who prefer harsh penalties for people who would drink and drive. Given time, however, it might make more shallow the pool of people who suffer from addiction and find themselves behind the wheel of a vehicle, which makes the rest of us safer.