McCready is the right Dan to send to Congress

To the Editor,

On September 10, voters in the 9th Congressional District will elect their next U.S. congressman. I urge everyone to support Dan McCready, because he is the right Dan to become our next representative.

Dan McCready embodies the values of patriotism, valor, honesty, and integrity to do not only what is right, but also what is just and good for the people of the 9th District. As a veteran of the U.S. Marines, Dan is most proud of serving his country and of having led a platoon of Marines in Iraq after the tragedy of 9/11. As the son of a former U.S. Marine myself, I know that Dan will bring the same fight and leadership as a Marine to Congress, helping to fight for those who have felt left behind and disenfranchised by today’s politics.

As a man of purpose, Dan has an unwavering commitment to work with both Republicans and Democrats in Congress to pass sensible legislation. As a father of four, Dan wants to ensure that current and future generations of Americans have a fair shot at living the American dream just like our founders envisioned. He will fight to lower health-care costs and protect those with pre-existing conditions from having to risk losing their health insurance. And as a business owner, Dan himself has helped create hundreds of jobs right here in North Carolina. As a man of faith, Dan still believes in an America where everyone can prosper and new beginnings can arise and Dan will fight for that.

Dan knows the 9th District needs a leader who can embody the hope and spirit of its people and I do to. In a time where our country is divided more than ever, Dan will go forth to Washington to put America back on the right track for those in the 9th District. For those who long for better days, a brighter future, a safer community, and security, I have no doubt that Dan McCready is the right Dan for the job.

Brian Bell

Lumberton