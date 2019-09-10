Today’s lesson: Don’t memorialize, distribute one’s own stupidity

Two 911 dispatchers for the city of Lumberton have had a lot of explaining to do, but both remain employed, and for that they should be thankful.

We are sure they first had to explain to their bosses what to heck they were thinking when the decided to make a 51-second video that obviously mocks people who are completely deaf or hard of hearing, and then why they would compound that error in judgment by putting it on Facebook.

Yep, they sure did — and though we were told that it was only up briefly, a nano second is all that is required before such things make a lap around the world. That, folks, is the power of the internet, so when you decide to play on it, do so carefully.

Next they will have to explain to co-workers — apologize might be the better word here — why the whole class is being punished as the city of Lumberton’s response was for sensitivity training for all of the department.

There is also the question of who helped with the video; someone is holding the phone, and given that the video appears to have been done in the parking lot of City Hall, the question are begged: Is that another city employee, and was it during work time, or perhaps on the way to lunch?

There have already been calls that the two women should be fired, and we understand them. We know little of their ability to perform the job, but we know theirs is an important job, one that if poorly performed could mean the difference between life and death, or make quicker and better a person’s injury from a traumatic injury. We are going to take a leap here and conclude that both of these women are good at their job, and that is one reason they apparently are going to survive this misadventure with their employment intact, but their reputations tarnished.

The city of Lumberton, obviously feeling it necessary to do something, chose a PC route with sensitivity training, which creates a bill for taxpayers to communicate a message that should be plain: It is offensive to mock people who suffer a disability, and something much worse, including stupid, to memorialize it by placing it on social media.

The two offenders, we are told, have since apologized, and we certainly believe in forgiveness, second chances, and all of that. We will trust the city’s decision not to terminate these two employees; they apparently have skills, and their personal frailties aside, that can be used to the benefit of the city and for those who find themselves vulnerable and in need of emergency help.

We put ourselves in the camp that believes society is trending toward victimization, and that there is a continuing effort to sanitize this and that so that no one’s feelings are hurt.

This, however, is not an overreaction. Consider navigating life without the benefit of sound, driving across a railroad track without hearing a train whistle’s warning, trying to understand the waitress explaining today’s special, being denied the joy of hearing beautiful music.

People who work through life struggling to hear or without any hearing at all are worthy of our admiration, not mockery.