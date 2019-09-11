Robeson makes the difference in District 9

It wasn’t long after Republican Dan Bishop’s narrow win in the District 9 congressional race on Tuesday that President Trump did what President Trump does, and that was to make the victory about himself, falsely claiming that his visit on Monday night helped the state senator overcome what had been a 17-point deficit.

Well, no it didn’t.

First, no poll had Bishop down 17 points at anytime. So that would be “fake news.”

Second, we aren’t buying that your visit to Cumberland County on election eve moved the needle in either direction, though it likely drove turnout on Tuesday, for both sides.

We think a stronger case can be made that you, Mr. Trump, are the reason why a Republican state senator in a district gerrymandered to elect a GOP candidate eventually eked out the election.

Sorry. That’s all there is about you.

When the national pundits begin digging deep in District 9, trying to discern national implications, we believe that well will be dry. They need to look only at Robeson County, which won this election for Bishop, and if there is a take-home, try to understand how a county that is 70 percent minority and 63 percent Democrat essentially went 50-50 in the election.

What they find won’t have national implications.

The reality is Robeson, despite being multi-colored, is conservative, at least on the social side. Remember Amendment One, which Robeson County favored more heavily than any other county in the state? Around these parts, calling Dan Bishop “Bathroom Bill” isn’t a pejorative, but a compliment — and was probably worth a few votes in an election decided by a few votes.

Then there is the fact this was a special election, which favor more traditional voters, who tend to be older, whiter and Republican, a fact that likely helped Bishop throughout the district. In Robeson County, about 21,000 ballots were cast, or about two-thirds as many as during the 2018 general election that might have been stolen from McCready. Across the district, there were about 80,000 fewer votes.

But here is the thing: Out of about 190,000 total votes cast, Bishop won by fewer than 4,000 votes, a margin of around 2 percent. During the 2018 general election, McCready won Robeson by about 4,500 votes, but this time the county vote was essentially split.

So McCready, had he been able to hold serve in Robeson, would be a congressman-elect.

So how did this happen?

It didn’t help that the Robeson County Democratic Party is in disarray, and has been for a while, probably the result of getting too fat and happy from decades of having no Republican opposition in local elections. The Robeson County Republican Party, on the other hand, is organized and energized, and in recent years has scored a number of victories, including the election in 2016 of Danny Britt as the state senator representing District 13

Britt, buoyed by Republican-control of the General Assembly, has shown himself not only to be an effective senator, but has widespread popularity throughout Robeson County. He sits next to Bishop in the Senate, they are similar politically, and they have become fast friends. Britt, whose energy seems limitless, stumped hard on behalf of Bishop in Robeson County.

Given the closeness of the election, we don’t think it’s a leap at all to believe Britt was the difference-maker.

So what does this mean, beyond the fact that District 9 and Robeson County will continue to be represented by a conservative Republican? Well, politics is all about give and take, and it shouldn’t be lost on Bishop that Robeson County gave him a seat in Washington, D.C.

He needs to remember that. If he doesn’t, there will be plenty of folks to remind him, including his friend, Sen. Danny Britt, as well as this newspaper.