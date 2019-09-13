Republicans pull a fast one, but not as bad as giving us a lottery

House Republicans this week, taking and expanding upon a play the Democrats ran in 2005, plowed some virgin land when it comes to underhanded politics and overrode Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state budget.

The override was accomplished on a 55 to 15 vote, with 50 members, the overwhelming majority being Democrats, being absent. The political maneuver prompted outrage about how governance had been hijacked — and it had. Initially it was reported that most of the Democrats were watching a 9-11 remembrance, which intensified the outrage. But that turned out to be a lie. It remains unclear where they were, but it doesn’t matter. They missed a vote, one that House Speaker Tim Moore had promised would occur should they let their guard down.

Trust us when we submit that there were more than a handful of House Democrats pleased that there was no vote, and we include Rep. Charles Graham, a Lumberton Democrat. We have no doubt that he would have voted to override because the budget was simply too generous to Robeson County and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke for him not to, but now, if it takes effect, he is free from political revenge from inside his own party.

The Senate now takes up the override, and needs a single defection from a Democrat to make that happen. So expect perfect attendance from Democrats for awhile.

Now back to that Democratic play. On Aug. 30, 2005, the Senate passed, in a 25-24 vote, the most regressive tax on North Carolina’s poor in the state’s history, also known as the North Carolina Education Lottery. Bev Purdue, then the lieutenant governor, cast the tie-breaking vote, a deadlock achieved only because two Republicans, both stalwart opponents of the lottery, had excused absences. The vote came about midnight.

Since then, millions of North Carolinians have spent billions of dollars trying to get rich quick, and a fraction of the money has been returned in prizes. The rest, of course, has been distributed to school systems and explains why Robeson County has so many new and shiny schools.

That was a joke.

But what is not funny is this truth: The lottery preys on the poor, and Robeson County, arguably the poorest county in North Carolina, essentially sends money to Raleigh that ends up helping other school systems. Ponder that.

So let’s do a quick review.

Yea, the stunt the Republicans pulled this week looks bad because it is bad. Dozens of House Democrats were absent, which is a bunch more than just two, but the effect is exactly the same. In each instance, the party with the gavel was able to call for a consequential vote that would tip in their favor because of the absence of lawmakers.

So, which was more egregious?

The House Republicans’ action this week advances a budget that does a lot a good in North Carolina, and even more in Robeson County, to include raises for teachers, all state employees and state retirees. But it does not include Medicaid expansion, which this newspaper has advocated for, and won’t as long as Senate Leader Phil Berger is around. So this state was looking at nine and a half more months of operating off last year’s budget before the two-year plan would have been tweaked.

The lottery, however, does damage, real damage, and has been doing so for 14 years. For every North Carolina resident who has struck it rich, there are likely dozens, perhaps hundreds, of people and families who have fallen off the cliff by purchasing lotto tickets with money that could be better spent.

The 2019-20 budget, if approved, will eventually run its course.

The lottery will endure.