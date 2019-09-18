Sheriff Burnis Wilkins is working on a proposal to take to the county commissioners for their approval that would make it costly for homeowners and business owners who are responsible for repeated false alarms that needlessly occupy his deputies.

We have a minor quibble with Wilkins’ proposal, finding it too lenient. We do, however, like the concept, which isn’t new and is in fact enforced in plenty of other counties.

According to Wilkins, during the month of July, 905 times an alarm sounded at a home or business in Robeson County, requiring deputies be dispatched. Wilkins said about 90 percent of those alarms turned out to be false, which meant that his deputies wasted their time and resources, including gasoline to the call and back, that could have been better allocated in a county with the worst crime problem in North Carolina.

Wilkins defines a false alarm as one triggered by “error or mistakes, intentional misuse and repeated malfunctions.” Those that are “caused by weather conditions, vandalism or other attempted crimes such as a break-in or by a servicing agent or contractor that is still on scene when law enforcement arrives” would not be held against the owner of the business or home.

What Wilkins proposes is that on false alarm No. 9 in a single year, that the business or homeowner be fined $25, which would then go into the county’s General Fund. Presumably, as those fines mount, they would be directed to the Sheriff’s Office in an effort to recapture the losses of time and expense.

The city of Lumberton has a similar ordinance, but the fine takes effect on false alarm No. 7 in a single year. During 2018, the city responded to about 475 false alarms that each generated a $25 penalty, which would add up to $11,875 — not a lot, but enough that it could probably be put to work to the benefit of the city.

The Sheriff’s Office’s proposal allows for two more without penalty, which is why we say it is too lenient.

When Wilkins’ proposal began making rounds on social media, he was immediately on defense, being accused of trying to milk — or perhaps bilk — taxpayers of their hard-earned dollars. Our guess is that the owner of a home or business that is burglarized and left waiting while deputies are responding to an alarm falsely triggered might have a different opinion of Wilkins’ proposal.

It should be remembered that Robeson County is the largest county in North Carolina, giving the Sheriff’s Office a lot of ground to cover, and that often means long drives that have been triggered by false alarms, making worse the wasted resources.

Our read is that Wilkins isn’t looking for a windfall here; given that the fine would only take effect after eight misfires, it’s hard to see many of them assessed, and $25 at a time is going to take a long while until it adds up to anything substantial.

No, Wilkins’ goal here is simply to make the public, especially business owners and homeowners with security systems, mindful of the problem, and to prompt them to act responsibly, and that is to maintain the systems so that false alarms can be minimized.

The Sheriff’s Office already is strapped for resources while tying to cover a county with 951 square miles and the one with the highest crime rate. Deputies being dispatched on wild-good chases unnecessarily makes a hard job even harder.

Getting the problem under control would add to the security of everyone.