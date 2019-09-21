Hurricane relief aid coming to Robeson slowly but surely

There is, we have come to understand, the fog from a hurricane, certainly during the event but following as well. And when there are two, the fog it twice as heavy.

We refer to the ongoing confusion regarding disaster relief for Robeson County, which we submit suffered the most of any county in North Carolina, at least in total, when Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence are remembered as one.

There has been plenty of criticism at the speed with which disaster money has been distributed, some warranted, some uninformed, and all wrapped in anger and frustration. But we offer this without fear of doubt: Government, at all steps, does few things swiftly and efficiently, and that rings especially true at the federal and state levels.

So we called North Carolina Emergency Management and the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency, the targets of much of the criticism, for clarity — and found its director, Mike Sprayberry, and its chief financial officer, Laura Hogshead, not only accommodating, but armed with a lot of information. We have attempted to distill all those numbers into a Page 1 story today by Editor Donnie Douglas.

We doubt, however, that any homeowner who has been displaced for almost three years from Matthew and has yet to receive any aid will find much comfort in that information — and we understand that. There continue to be many Robeson County residents who wait for reimbursement from Matthew, which is now 3 years old, and/or Florence, a year old, to try to recapture some of the normalcy that has been taken away from their lives.

Although Sprayberry’s office is only responsible for distributing a fraction of the total, we received information showing that $209 million has been distributed to Robeson County in federal and state relief, primarily through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and national flood insurance.

Three-quarters of those dollars are for relief from Hurricane Matthew, and the balance from Florence, whose funding flow is just getting traction.

Adding to the fog is that the casual view doesn’t offer many clues on what those 209 million dollars have achieved. There is no new school under construction, but that is partly because the local school system has used its reimbursements to pay the bills as it faced a budget shortfall that resulted from the hurricanes and a loss of students.

There are no floodgates at the CSX railroad tracks below Interstate 95, although they are planned, and right now there is a temporary makeshift berm.

There remain dozens, make that hundreds, of abandoned homes, that will not be repaired and eventually will be demolished with the debris giving way to green space. That process is just beginning.

There are as well many businesses, especially in West Lumberton and South Lumberton, that have either fled or not reopened.

So things are not as they once were, and will never again be. It seems like $209 million is a lot, but is spreads thin over a county our size that suffered the damage that we did.

We won’t today urge patience, because that is an unreasonable expectation three years beyond Matthew. Whatever supply we had collectively as a county has surely been exhausted.

But do find comfort knowing that a lot has been done, even if it isn’t always in plain sight, and more yet will be done. Just not enough and quickly.