Would new maps dilute Lumbee voting strength?

Members of the General Assembly from both parties are urging the courts to quickly approve newly drawn districts that would be used to elect our state senators and representatives, saying they followed a court-ordered process that was transparent and the maps have bipartisan support.

North Carolina has been saddled with gerrymandered districts for well over a century, so we aren’t sure why the rush. Perhaps, now that we think about it, that is the reason for the rush, to finally extricate voters from a process that subverts their ability to select the candidate of their choice. We don’t think the Founders wanted the deck stacked in advance of election day.

Although Democrats have a much longer history of benefiting from gerrymandered districts, it is the Republicans at fault this time as they overreached and didn’t even make a pretense about their intention, which was to elect as many members of their party as possible.

So last week lawmakers, using a computer model as a guide, approved two maps, which now only need the blessing of a court.

In Robeson County, the maps, should they be approved, appear to have a minimal effect — at least after an easy glance.

In Senate District 13, the effect is actually less than minimal, and none at all. The new map keeps Robeson and Columbus counties in District 13, which is now represented by Danny Britt, a Republican from Lumberton.

The House map does make changes for Robeson, although the county would keep districts 46 and 47. They would, however, be reconfigured, begging the question: What does this mean for the incumbents, Republican Brenden Jones in District 46, and Democrat Charles Graham in District 47?

Neither, understandably, has been willing to comment, preferring instead to wait for the court’s decision.

But we are not so constrained.

Currently, House District 46 drifts from the western part of Columbus County to include some of the eastern half of Robeson County, leaving the balance of Robeson to District 47. But under the proposed map, District 46 wraps underneath District 47, taking in some high-minority districts that would appear to work against the re-election of Jones, a conservative Republican.

But we wonder as well the effect on Graham’s re-election chances as his new district would appear to be more Lumberton-centric, taking from him the western part of the county where many American Indians live. Graham, of course, is Lumbee, guaranteeing the tribe solid representation in the General Assembly, which should not be jeopardized.

As we indicated, the maps have not yet been approved, but we know of nothing that would stop that from happening. Should that happen and the maps take effect for the 2020 election as proposed, it looks to us that Jones and Graham would have to court a new set of voters to keep their seats, Jones for a third term and Graham, the senior member of our local legislation, for a sixth term.

What we are unsure of, is whether the 40,000 American Indians in Robeson County have been spread so then that their representation in the General Assembly would be imperiled. Right now, we are left to hope not.