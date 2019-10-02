State pushing programs to enhance safety in our schools

As state superintendent, I want you to know that your child’s success in school and beyond is our top priority. To reach that goal, we must make sure we create safe environments for all students. Just as I want it for my daughter and her school, I want all North Carolina parents to know that their children and their classmates and teachers will be safe.

School safety is important every day, but with tragic events at schools fresh in all our minds, now is a good opportunity to focus on what we can do to protect North Carolina’s most precious resource — our more than 1.5 million students.

We are increasing school safety measures including mental-health supports in our schools.

While almost all high schools already have a school resource officer, an expanded grant program we started put more SROs into elementary and middle schools across the state. SROs are important for many reasons. They are law enforcement officers who take an oath to protect and serve. Students can gain trust in law enforcement by interacting positively with SROs, building a sense of community. And, SROs provide both a deterrent to violence and a first response to events if they should occur.

The goal, of course, is not to have those events occur. We need to do everything we can to prevent one student’s challenges from becoming a school tragedy. So, we have provided grants to increase mental-health professionals and resources in schools. These increased efforts come from innovative programs run by school districts and by community partners.

As working with community partners shows, we believe that schools cannot tackle this issue alone. Teachers and other school staff members work hard to ensure safe environments, but they need our help. Students, parents, caregivers, and community and faith organizations all have a role to play.

This school year, we are launching the NC Kindness Campaign in our schools. It might sound simple, but the reality is, acts of kindness can help prevent issues that might grow into tragedies. These days, there is too much violence in schools and too many problems like cyberbullying.

Let’s work together for the safety of our students and to help teachers by showing that unkindness of any type has no place in our schools.

Visit NCsuperintendent.com/schoolsafety for tips on how you can help us support safe schools.

October is School Safety and Kindness Month in North Carolina, but it will take vigilance all year long to keep schools safe. Whether you are a parent like me, a student, a teacher, or a community volunteer, let’s work together to ensure a great school year for all our educators and students.

Mark Johnson is the elected superintendent of North Carolina’s public schools.

