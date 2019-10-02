For Tiffany Peguise-Powers, vindication was sweet — and complete.

The Democratic chair of the Robeson County Board of Elections, whose name was dirtied by allegations that she had acted contrary to the ethics demanded by that position, walked away Tuesday from a hearing by the State Board of Elections with a 4-0 verdict that she did nothing wrong. It was a victory made more impressive by the fact that the five-member board is assembled in a partisan fashion, with three Democrats and two Republicans. One of the Democrats was absent on Tuesday.

In speaking with this newspaper, Peguise-Powers did little to disguise her anger at the process, speaking little about Tuesday’s decision and more about how she believes she had been unfairly attacked in the media, presumably by this newspaper. We did what newspapers do, and that was to report the allegation and the ultimate finding of the board — and displaying them equally.

We always reached out to Peguise-Powers when publishing stories on the allegations, and if there is something more she wishes to say, the invitation stands for her to do so through a letter-to-the-editor or an op-ed.

Peguise-Powers was accused of publicly demonstrating support for a congressional candidate, Democrat Dan McCready, while sitting on the local Elections Board, which is a no-no. The state board found that the allegations did not rise to the level of violations, so the matter should be closed.

For those keeping score, and that is kinda of how politics is done these days, the body count from the exchange of accusations would be one Democrat, one Republican and Peguise-Powers’ dismissal ruling.

It was in August that the first salvo was fired, at Olivia Oxendine, a Republican board member who never denied having a sign for McCready’s opponent, Republican Dan Bishop, in her yard. She essentially apologized, and resigned from the board.

We have no doubt that prompted similar accusations against Peguise-Powers and Karen Nance, two Democrats on the board. Nance later resigned, and Powers-Peguise had her day in court, so to speak, and won.

So the local Elections Board is now comprised of Peguise-Powers, Larry Townsend and Marion Thompson, all Democrats, and Jack Moody and Wilton Keith Shooter, both Republicans.

For the board, it’s a fresh start.

We know a bit about Thompson and Shooter, and believe both will be strong additions to the board. The others, we believe, are capable as well, bringing some election expertise, and in the case of Moody, intimacy with the process that he earned a hard way, by losing a close election. A public defender who almost became a judge, his will be one of the more jaundiced eyes for how local elections are held.

Their assignment is large, and begins in earnest with the municipal elections in November, which provide a bit of a dry run for the May primaries, when things will heat up with races for the Robeson County Board of Commissioners and the Board of Education.

One element that has been missing on Election Day in this county is a trust that the process is fair. It’s a tall mountain to climb, one that has been years in the making, but we wish this new board the best in trying to capture the trust of the public.

Resisting the urge to engage in another circular firing squad could advance that effort.