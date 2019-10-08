Dollar General likely to get its way in Long Branch

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday punted any decision on green lighting a Dollar General store for the Long Branch community, and at least one member would probably be happy to keep on punting if he could.

It’s what we call a no-win situation, one this newspaper finds itself in often, but we aren’t trying to get re-elected. Regardless of the decision, there will be some folks happy in Long Branch, and others unhappy.

A group called Long Branch Concerned Residents submitted a letter-to-the-editor last week to this newspaper, expressing concerns about the plans to locate the Dollar General on N.C. 72, directly across from Long Branch Elementary School, but we don’t know how many people the group represents, one, a few or many. A better indicator was the near-packed room on Monday night when the commissioners, meeting as the Zoning Board of Adjustments, balked at taking action on variance requests the corporation seeks regarding signage and parking.

The letter was a product of a Google search, well-researched, with information about how Dollar General stores are often targeted by criminals as well as concerns about increased traffic in the area that opponents believe could be a safety threat to young children attending the elementary school.

There are plenty of Dollar Generals scattered across the county, but Robeson is a large county, and they aren’t necessarily convenient to people who live in the Long Branch area who depend on a locally owned store there. It is a pretty good drive for Long Branch residents into Lumberton if they are bent on finding a bargain. The cost of the gasoline back and forth, as well as the additional time spent, would make the trip a waste times two.

Dollar General didn’t become a corporation with more than 15,000 stores and in excess of $21 billion a year in revenue as a result of a poor business model. The corporation prides itself on offering groceries and other household necessities at a low price, and strategically locates its stores in residential communities often on the fringe of towns that allow for quick and easy access.

So let’s be honest here: A big part of the opposition is to prevent competition for the existing locally owned store. But there are certainly plenty of Long Branch residents watching silently who would welcome price competition as a way to save a few dollars.

The question for the commissioners is fundamental: Is their job to accommodate commerce or to stand in its way? Dollar General would generate a few, mostly low-paid jobs, and of course pay property taxes.

But at what cost? If the commissioners legitimately believe a Dollar General store presents a safety threat to that community, then we can understand opposing it. But that might be a bit of a stretch.

As already noted, Dollar General is a huge corporation with plenty of money and competent lawyers on speed dial. If the county commissioners decide to play hard ball, there’s a pretty decent chance that this dispute will end up in court with a weak hand, which could be costly to taxpayers.

Our belief is that Dollar General ultimately gets its way, and a good bet would be that the vote is 7 to 1.