Cantey’s sneak attack revealed, voters can now decide

City Councilman John Cantey knows how to launch a sneak attack.

He did it successfully in 2005 when he ran as a write-in candidate in Precinct 5 against incumbent Robert DeLane Shaw, winning a narrow victory. He has been re-elected three times since — and we find him to be a loud voice for many folks who for too long had no seat at the political table. For that, he deserves credit.

We don’t know why Cantey in 2005 ran an off-the-grid campaign, though we were told he didn’t prefer scrutiny of his past that a public campaign would invite. He was clever in the campaign, putting the pencil to the number of votes he needed to win, and then making sure that number of voters had, shall we say, a ride to the polls.

Apparently, Cantey is at it again, running a stealth campaign against Mayor Bruce Davis — until we outed him.

We tried to contact Cantey multiple times to confirm the campaign, and to ask him why he had launched it as a write-in, but he never called back — at least until after we published a story on Tuesday revealing his campaign, and yes the story was one-sided.

Cantey provided 839 words — some uppercase, many of them bold-faced — to us early on Tuesday about why he is running, and you can read Managing Editor T.C. Hunter’s page 1A story today if you are curious. In a lot fewer words, Cantey says Davis has been a mayor for some, not all, and there is a strong racial overtone to Cantey’s accusations.

It’s no secret that Davis and Cantey don’t get along, and their latest clash, one where fault can be found on both sides, will probably result in Rep. Dan Bishop not having an office in City Hall. Hopefully, the new congressman will have one elsewhere in Robeson, but we will have to wait on that.

Cantey, shamefully in our view, appears to be trying to take advantage of low interest in the City Council elections that is a product of an absence of uncontested races. Three of the four City Council races are uncontested, and most folks believed Davis also had a pass into a second term, but presumably now know otherwise.

The single contested race is in Precinct 6, which is predominantly black, between incumbent Chris Howard and challenger Roy Rogers. So it’s pretty clear that Cantey believes the turnout there will be strong, weak elsewhere, and that opens the door for him to convince people living in that precinct to write his name in.

Very clever, for sure, but cynical as well, and just another reason we despise hauling, a practice that has retarded progress on so many fronts in this county.

Cantey certainly has every right to run for mayor.

Call us naive, but we prefer transparent campaigns, one in which issues are actually addressed, but understand that has been absent in the mayor’s race — at least so far — because it was not a competitive election. Voters, some of whom would probably not bother to go to the polls to cast a ballot in an election whose outcome is not in doubt, might now act otherwise with the belief their votes matter.

So because of our story on Tuesday, voters not only know the mayor has an opponent, but they also know why Cantey believes he would be a better mayor. The winners are the voters, who now can make an informed decision between the mayor and the mayor pro tem and who is best to the hold the gavel while City Council does the work of the people.