District 1 pick shouldn’t swing on stance on Wooten

We know very little about the four people who live in the school system’s District 1 who filled out a rather exhaustive application for consideration to join the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

All four — Patricia McDougald, Vitha Nemeroff, Tammy Sammons and John L. Simmons — are to be commended for being willing to enter what surely will be a fray, and with the school board, unlike the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, the pay really isn’t worth all of the aggravation.

The school board, as we said, provided a lengthy application form that seeks biographical information but also includes 35 questions that clearly are intended to help forecast how the applicant would perform as a school board member. We believe the applications further the process in at least two directions.

First, it eliminates anyone who is not really serious about the pursuit. The application, filled out well, would take a lot of thought and time, and anyone tossing their name in on a lark or a dare would be unlikely to bother.

But more importantly, the applications give the board members a lot of information about the applicants, including education, work history, civic work, and their thoughts on what challenges the local system is now facing and their role as a school board member in providing remedies. Probably, regrettably, more information than is available to the public when they elect school board members.

The elephant-in-the-room question is absent, which would be: What do you think of the performance of Superintendent Shanita Wooten? Even though it is not included, we would bet that most if not all of the 10 sitting board members would like to know.

There is little doubt that the board is split 5 to 5 on Wooten, and that if Hurricane Matthew had not hit South Lumberton, there is a decent chance that she would no longer be leading the system. We are confident that Loistine DeFreece, whose resignation was forced when it was publicly disclosed she no longer lives in the district, would have been a sixth vote for dismissal.

But even as the board splits on Wooten, the system has enjoyed successes, including the closing of four schools, some consolidation, attaining better financial footing, and most recently, the most determined effort we have seen to place resource officers in all the schools.

Wooten’s decision to meet with a school system employee with Gerome Chavis, the front man for We the People, and a candidate for the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, in the room, regardless of what was said that day, was a huge mistake. Her board critics are trying to use the meeting as leverage to force her out.

So Wooten is a bit of a litmus test, our school board’s own Roe v. Wade, and we hope board members are confused about the position of all the applicants, because the decision should not be about the superintendent’s fate. Instead it should be about which of the four candidates can help this school board move a struggling system to higher ground, especially on the academic front.

The District 1 representative, whomever that person is, will hold a very powerful vote on that board as as a potential tiebreaker. That makes the board’s decision, which should come on Friday, critical, but also more vulnerable to political games.