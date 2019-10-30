Loss of 2 children spurs Halloween warning

To the Editor,
It was two years ago today, on Halloween 2017, that an accident took place on N.C. 20 in St. Pauls during which a lot of innocent people were injured and the lives of two of our sweet and wonderful daughters were taken.
Reanna, our oldest daughter of 10 years old at the time, was born with Down syndrome; and Rakylah, who was 7 years old at the time, were both our sweet bundles of joy. They loved each other deeply.
I, Lummie Oxendine; my niece, Shania Currie; Connie Lowry; and my two daughters were on the way home coming from church when the accident happened. What was supposed to have been an exciting and joyful event for my girls, turned out to be a sad, heartbreaking and devastating tragedy that changed my and my husband’s lives forever.
The love we have for our girls ran deep. They were so special and didn’t see harm in anyone.
So what I am trying to say is that if you are going to be out on Halloween or any night, please take caution, pay attention and be safe. Don’t let something that could be prevented take another innocent life.
Lummie Oxendine
Robert Clark
Lumber Bridge