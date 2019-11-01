On Tuesday, your vote really could make the difference

We have a bit of a confession to make: Most of what follows has been recycled from a previous Our View as it still applies.

One thing we have learned in Robeson County, when it comes to turnout for municipal elections, expect it not only to be poor, but embarrassingly abysmal.

Some of the poor turnout is excused because of limited choices, such as in three of the four Lumberton precincts being uncontested. But we learned this week that the mayor’s race, in which Bruce Davis appeared to be unopposed, is suddenly of interest because Councilman John Cantey has launched a write-in candidacy.

Cantey, who has complained that Davis is the mayor of only some residents, apparently had hoped voter apathy would lead to his election by a few residents

There are, however, spirited races elsewhere, including in Maxton and St. Pauls, towns that will get new mayors, and in Red Springs and Pembroke, where incumbent mayors are being challenged.

There are also some crowded races for town board in Maxton, Fairmont and Red Springs, and an option in St. Pauls. But, surprisingly, no competition for the two Pembroke council members seeking re-election.

We have sounded this horn before, but we are perpetually baffled that municipal elections always get a big yawn locally, yet state and national elections push voters to the poll.

During this election Robeson County residents who live in 12 municipalities will elect the people who decide property tax rates, how local tax dollars will be spent, zoning disputes, what streets will be paved first and countless other issues that affect their everyday lives.

But we predict a percentage turnout somewhere in the teens, which shifts a lot of power to those who do meet this civic responsibility. This election is absent the national, state and countywide races that drag people to the polls in high numbers, but a strong argument can be made that the winners of those elections have less sway over our lives than do those who sit on municipal boards.

And then there is this: It is highly unlikely that a single ballot is going to turn a national, state or even a county election, but we have seen a single vote make the difference more than once in local municipal elections.

So the bottom line is Robesonians — and, we are sure, most Americans — are quicker to the polls to cast a ballot with little chance of making a decisive difference than they are when their vote could actually turn an election this way or the other way.

Voting is not only a right, it is a civic duty. Failing to do so is shameful, especially when American soldiers are still dying on foreign soil to preserve freedom here, which can only be assured as long as people participate in the democratic process. Your role in that process is the easy one.

Get out and vote on Tuesday. Your vote, quite literally, could make the difference.