School board chair: We must work together

To the Editor,
The eyes of the community are on the Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education and we must find a path forward. Each day, we must remember the students depending on us to work together. Raising student achievement, transforming the district’s culture, improving staffing, developing the whole child and ensuring financial responsibility require the board and superintendent working together.
We acknowledge our continuing challenges and realize the split vote to fill the vacant board seat reflects negatively on the Board of Education. However, we must all be willing to rebuild the foundation of our relationship and refocus on top priorities.
In January 2019, the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s regional support team began meeting regularly with district leadership regarding classroom instruction. Members of the State Board of Education and senior leadership from NCDPI have also had meetings with PSRC board members and PSRC central office staff to discuss services to the EC program and the district’s finances. In June 2019, the PSRC Board of Education unanimously agreed to collaborate with the SBE and leaders from the DPI. As I continue to serve, I will work collaboratively with all stakeholders and remain committed to making tough decisions that are in the best interest of PSRC.
John Campbell
Chairman
Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education