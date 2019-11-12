Planned widening for I-95 stretch critical for Robeson

If you travel on Interstate 95 in either direction, north or south, you are taking a bit of a gamble.

We aren’t talking about having an accident, a risk that is always there, but the odds that if you have to be somewhere at such and such a time that you might be a little, or a lot, late. The interstate in recent years has become notorious for traffic delays that could cost you a few minutes or even a few hours.

The problem with what is called the nation’s busiest highway is just that — it’s too busy. It is jammed with vehicles heading in both directions, running as it does 1,908 miles all the way through 15 states, from Miami to New Brunswick, Canada, and passing through such major cities as Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Richmond, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia and New York City.

It would be impossible to overstate the significance of I-95 to Robeson County. Construction began on the highway in 1956, and a few years later there was uncertainty that Robeson County would be dissected by its route. Hector MacLean, the late senator and banker, made that happen, which is why a stretch of the highway is named in his honor.

The interstate benefits this county in innumerable ways. It funnels through the county travelers who stop and spend money, and serves as an asset when trying to recruit industry. We believe, if not for I-95, that Lumberton and Robeson County would mirror was has happened to Laurinburg and Scotland County with the demise of the textile industry. We would be a shell of our former self.

But I-95, to our good luck, has us pinned down. But for the reasons already stated, it can also be a major pain for those of us just trying to drive from one end of the county to another.

Which makes good the news from this past week that North Carolina has received $22.5 million in a federal grant that will be used to widen I-95 from four to eight lanes on the 27-mile stretch from Exit 22 northward to Hope Mills, while also making other upgrades, including to bridges, that will make the highway safer and less likely to flood.

The project had been scheduled to begin in 2026, but was pushed back to 2028 because of a lack of funding, and the federal grant might again get the work scheduled sooner.

“These grants are highly competitive, and they will help us modernize Interstate 95 in North Carolina,” said Grady Hunt, the N.C. Board of Transportation’s representative from Robeson County. “This is a vital route in our state, and many consider I-95 to be the Main Street of the East Coast.”

Officials with the state Department of Transportation say when the work begins, be it in 2026, 2028 or, hopefully, sooner, that it can be done with minimal inconvenience to the people who travel the highway. On that, we will wait and see. Anyone who has traveled Interstate 40 between I-95 and Raleigh in recent months knows there is a lot of construction on that highway, and stopped traffic is a guarantee.

The I-95 work is years away even with the best-case scenario. But just as the Interstate 95 has been critical for Robeson County’s past and present, it will be for our future. And a highway that is inviting and functioning is critical, not only for those of us who live here, but for those who are just passing through and might stop for a while.

The sooner all of that can happen, the better.