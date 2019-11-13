Perioperative nurses critical for surgery patients

To the Editor,

I just read in The Robesonian where NC Rebuild is trying to figure out how to utilize $167 million.

When Hurricane Matthew came through unexpectedly and flooded most of Lumberton, the Housing Authority and other governmental agencies here in town came to me asking me how they could find people. I knew where most people were at because I was set up in the parking lot of Motel 6 cooking for all these people and writing their names down and their addresses so I was able to help all these different agencies and carried them around to meet these individuals.

I helped FEMA find blind and bed-ridden people. After we stopped cooking for all these people we started building handicap ramps to get the ones in wheelchairs outof the motel and into rentals until we could start rebuilding these houses for free. We have provided free labor and free building materials for three years.

Everybody at the table knows who I am and who our group is, yet we are skipped over every time when there’s money available. Our group has spent several thousands of dollars out of our own pockets for three years and we are not asking for any of that money back. All that we are asking is not to be left out or set to the side and made to feel like we’ve done nothing to help our county and our community.

We’ve been asking for help to pay our rent, pay our electric bill as we continue to work for free. I would like some sort of answer as to why we cannot be awarded money to pay our rent or electric or expenses so we can continue doing what we’ve been doing. We’ve also brought in another nonprofit to provide free labor for 12 months and I’m in negotiations with another nonprofit out of Virginia to provide free labor.

So please someone give us an answer as to why we cannot get funded.

Randy Lewis

Founder/chairman of the board

Community Comes First Inc.