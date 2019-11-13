Perioperative nurses critical for surgery patients

To the Editor,
If you or someone you love has had a surgical procedure, a perioperative registered nurse was directly responsible for you or your loved one’s well-being throughout the operation. While all of the other medical professionals in the room, including the surgeon, anesthesia provider, surgical assistant and other assistive personnel, are focused on their specific duties as part of the operation, the perioperative registered nurse focuses on the patient for the duration of the procedure. Perioperative registered nurses provide specialized nursing care to surgical patients before, during, and after surgery.
Nov. 10 through Nov. 16 marks the celebration of Perioperative Nurses Week, an annual celebration of perioperative nurses and their commitment to safe patient care. The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) is the national association representing the interests of more than 160,000 perioperative registered nurses in hospitals and outpatient surgery centers. AORN’s 44,000 registered nurse members manage, teach and practice perioperative nursing.
We, as perioperative nurses, want to let you know that we are working hard to protect you — our patients — when you are most vulnerable. Join us in celebrating perioperative nurses and our dedication to safe patient care for 2019 Perioperative Nurse Week.
Julie Zaha, BSN, RN, CNOR
Southeastern Health Heart and Vascular