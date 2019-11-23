Dear Robeson, help us help others

As I settle into my role at United Way of Robeson County, I’ve learned this county has grit. So many individuals that I’ve met were either affected by Hurricane Matthew, Florence, or both. We got lucky with Dorian. Through it all, folks helped neighbors overcome obstacles, rebuild lives, homes, and a community.
United Way was there too, doing our part to ensure that our most vulnerable citizens were receiving assistance they needed. United Way provided financial assistance for home repairs, replaced a missing set of dentures due to flooding and provided books to children who lost everything through the United Way funded Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. The ways in which United Way helped residents recover is endless, but there was one goal in mind — to meet the most pressing needs of individuals and families. In this season of gratitude, we want to thank the community for supporting United Way.
We kicked off our campaign for 2020 on Aug. 1 and I witnessed firsthand the giving spirit of this community through that event. United Way’s annual campaign is still taking place across the county. We are concentrating on community needs, our partner agencies and the great manufacturing facilities, businesses and residents that make our annual campaign possible.
United Way partner agencies are eager for us to return to our core mission of raising funds for local programs by providing financial assistance. That’s understandable, two hurricanes over three years have impacted United Way, but our work continues as the need is ever-present.
In the spirit of our campaign theme, “Dear Robeson,” we are asking residents to consider joining us by making a financial commitment to United Way of Robeson County. Partner with us as a small business owner, make a leadership gift as an individual or family, sponsor a fundraising event, program or initiative, or host an employee giving campaign at your office or manufacturing facility. “Dear Robeson” is more than a campaign slogan, it represents United Way’s renewed commitment to this county, its residents and our partner agencies.
Through your financial support, United Way is providing funding for programs that benefit so many, such as: age-appropriate books delivered to children every month who are 5 and younger; backpacks full of food for children experiencing food insecurity to take home on the weekends; financial assistance so foster children can have shoes and other basic needs; utility assistance for the working poor and elderly; services for victims of rape and domestic violence; and scholarships for children at Exploration Station and for Robeson Community College students who need help with books and other necessities.
Please consider making a donation to United Way’s Campaign for 2020. Contributions are critical to the well-being of our community. To find out more, visit our website www.unitedwayrobeson.org. You will find information on United Way programs and initiatives as well as partner agency programs and discover ways to get involved by volunteering your time and talents. I believe the best way to give thanks is to support your community. We have a lot to be grateful for, but so many in our communities live day by day, not knowing where the next meal will come from, needing to pay for electricity over medications, or needing support for a family member in need of end-of-life care.
Give thanks by supporting your neighbors, you never know when your family may be in need. Join us in making a difference in Robeson County.
Tate Johnson is the executive director of the United Way of Robeson County.