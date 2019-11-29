Time to get on with the hard job of building a school

For three years the state of North Carolina has offered funding opportunities for poor school systems that need to build new schools or repair existing ones, and the Public Schools of Robeson County not only has not shared in those dollars, it has yet to even apply for help.

There is something fundamentally askew when a program designed to help impoverished school systems is somehow out of reach of a school system, ours, that is perhaps the most economically distressed in the state. It is even more insulting when it is remembered that these dollars come from the state lottery, which Robeson supports disproportionately to the money it receives, meaning — ponder this — that we are in effect subsidizing the building of schools elsewhere while our youngest school building is in its mid-30s.

But all the blame cannot be placed in Raleigh.

Previously, the problem locally appeared to be that the local school system was not “shovel-ready,” and therefore not eligible to apply. But, as Superintendent Shanita Wooten pointed out in a story on the situation earlier this week, a design of a K-through-eighth-grade school building has been completed, as well as a facility needs study. Additionally, land was purchased for a central office, but school officials, both administrators and the board, have made what we believe is the prudent call given the system’s lack of money, and will renovate an existing building at a modest cost to serve as a central office.

So school officials believe they have satisfied one state requirement for applying for the money, being ready to turn dirt.

The other, being able to provide a local match of one-third of the money, still stands in the way. It appears that the local system would be eligible for about $15 million from the state, meaning a $5 million local match, which amounts to about 9 cents on the property rate. If you better want to understand the challenge of building schools, consider that the $20 million is less than half what it will take to build a single new school. More schools are needed, as are upgrades to existing schools.

How is that Big-Bang approach of a few years back sounding now, the one that would close 30 schools, build 14 and accomplish this mostly through fewer staff, and reduction in energy and maintenance costs?

The money problem persists, even if the local system is on better financial footing, rungs climbed through the hard decisions of closing some schools and consolidating others.

Three years after Hurricane Matthew destroyed West Lumberton Elementary School and the central office, the local system continues to wait on reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and insurance dollars have gone poof in an effort to keep the system operating.

School officials, including Wooten and board Chairman John Campbell, suggest the schools are looking for help from the county, and buying $15 million at a cost of $5 million appears to be a good deal. County Manager Kellie Blue, back in the spring, was clear that if the local system made the hard decisions and abandoned a Band-Aid approach, that the commissioners would lean forward with an open mind and a keen ear.

The school system did its part; as Campbell said, the ball is in the county’s court. It’s time to figure this out.