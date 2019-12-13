Empty Stocking Fund lagging this year, needs strong finish

We get this question a lot in the weeks leading up to Christmas: “How is the Empty Stocking Fund doing?”

The question seems simple enough, but the answer isn’t always. The challenge, as we see it, is we know there are contributors that we have come to depend on, but what is more difficult to measure is what we call “new money,” donations from individuals, civic groups, churches, businesses and schools that we have not received in the past, but need in order to continue setting records for the amount raised.

This year, at least as this is being written, the answer is easier — and it’s not what we would hope for. Not good.

By our calculations, we are about $12,000 behind the amount of money that was collected a year ago today and, because of the calendar, the deadline to collect money is a day earlier this year. Last year, we were able to collect money through Dec. 21, but this year the deadline is Dec. 20, so time is short.

Last year, you might recall, the fund had an incredible final week, and we do know that the final week is always the best for the fund, so we remain optimistic. The amount last year, a record $87,503, helped about 1,800 children, and this year we have 2,046 who have been deemed eligible for help.

So there is a lot of work to be done.

On the chance you don’t know, all the money is turned over to the Department of Social Services, which then uses every cent to buy a $50 voucher to be used for Christmas for each child that is checked off the list. The vouchers are redeemed at Roses in Lumberton and Roses Express in Fairmont.

Our role is to collect the money, which is made easier because of our high public profile. We are well-positioned to spotlight those who are generous with their pocketbooks at this time of year by listing them each day and publishing photographs, when requested, of those willing to donate at least $500.

We also don’t mind nagging, which we do frequently, now for instance. The cause is worthy.

Usually we make our pleas on the front page each day, where we list the most recent donations. But we understand that if that text is read at all, it is probably read by the same folks, so today we move our plea for help to page 4, and Our View, hoping that it will be seen by new eyes, open some new hearts and get us some of that new money.

Imagine, if you can, that hard luck had stacked up high and hard against you and that your first priority during Christmas was to feed, cloth and keep warm your family, and there just wasn’t money left over for presents for the children. That is the reality for many Robesonians in ours, a poor county.

More than 800 families have turned this year to the Empty Stocking Fund for help, and we are turning to you. We don’t know if all of these families can be helped, but Christmas in Robeson County becomes more joyful for all of us each time another is checked off the list.

We got a long way to go, and seven days to get there. Help if you can.