Voters will get chance to weigh in on ethics issue

It’s pretty clear now why members of the Board of Education for Public Schools of Robeson County weren’t responding to a parent of a child in the system with an inquiring mind.

They hoped that Douglas McBroom would just go away, but he remained dogged, showing up at meeting after meeting and airing his allegations — pointedly and sometimes heatedly — that most members of the school board had not done their sworn duty and received ethics training. We now know, as detailed in a story today by staff writer Scott Bigelow, that McBroom’s accusations were spot-on. What training has been received has been spotty, and more recently, coerced.

What is less clear is the ramifications, which are likely to be hardly any at all, or nil.

We don’t know the benefit of ethics training for the board members, although in theory at least, any instruction on how to stay inside the white lines should be of benefit for an elected official, especially in this county, which suffers from lazy leadership that at times is something worse, unscrupulous.

But, from what we have been able to gather, such ethics training includes, but is not limited to: attend all meetings and be informed; make policy with sound basic education as a goal; decisions should be based on facts and independent judgment without surrendering to the special interests of individuals; civil behavior; encourage free expression and be respectful of other opinions; delegate authority to administrators; support employment of the best qualified employees without personal or political bias; and avoid conflicts of interest and avoid personal gain.

We can hear the chuckling.

We don’t know if attendance at these ethics training sessions would be enough to keep school board members on the straight and narrow, but we do know they are required by law, and the willingness of many of our school board members to fail to comply suggests a disregard for the rules, and raises skepticism about their conduct in general.

Perhaps some ethics training would help with the other, and perhaps larger, problem, confronting the school board, which is votes that appear to have been cast illegally by former board member Loistine DeFreece while she was in violation of a policy that a board member must reside in the district he or she represents. We have no doubt that most, if not all, of her fellow board members, who remained silent, knew she was living outside her district, which, it appears, was unethical.

Schools Superintendent Shanita Wooten says the system has begun what is surely going to be a tedious task of reviewing all the votes taken when DeFreece was living out of district, and see how many were decided in a 6-5 vote with DeFreece being one of the six in favor.

Talk about a potential can of worms. What, for instance, is the board going to do in instances with DeFreece’s vote was in fact the deciding one?

McBroom has said repeatedly that he believes the entire board should resign. But we all now that will not happen, nor do we think it is necessarily practical.

But in less than three months voters can weigh on in this matter when there are competitive races for five of the seven seats on the Board of Education, including all three at-large seats. At that time the voters can tell us what they think of the behavior of school board members that can be characterized as, well, unethical.