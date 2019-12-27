A prayer for those fighting to keep us safe

To The Editor,

I want to take this occasion to thank our law enforcement for putting their lives on the line every day to try to keep us safe. While we are asleep, on our jobs, or just living our lives, they are chasing the criminal element.

Robeson County has the reputation for being one of the worst places for crime. When Sheriff Wilkins took the job, he promised to change that and he has tried to keep that promise.

I have been reading about his need for more money and support [for] the fight against drugs that are killing people. Fentanyl is epidemic, more potent than heroin. Drug dealers are busy, and it is a full-time job for law enforcement to try to stop them.

We have lost several good men while they were on the job. They left children without a father. On the surface, it looks like the battle is being lost, but not so. Our new sheriff is a Christian that believes God is bigger than evil. So do I.

Our church prays for the safety of those in authority, from the president to local law enforcement. We need to be lifting up our sheriff, his deputies, the city police, our highway patrol, our firemen and all who are on the front lines. My own personal prayer is that parents will teach their children to respect those in authority, and be good examples to their children.

I pray those that are out there in the battle will be protected and go home to their families at night.

Again, thank you for all you do for us, and may God bless you and a Merry Christmas to all of you.

Evangelist Bobbie Parton

Lumberton