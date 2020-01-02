Racial balance on school board threatened

To the Editor,

In March 2020, seven positions on the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County will be elected.

In the at-large positions of this board, turnout by race generally approximates 9,000 white voters, 8,500 black voters and 7,500 Lumbee voters. These figures are important because voters generally elect one representative from each race. Voters can cast one vote and the three largest vote getters are elected. Voters generally vote within their own race.

The 9,000 white voters theoretically will choose between Brian Freeman, Jacqueline Carthen and William Gentry.

The 8,500 black voters will historically be cast between John Campbell, Loistine DeFreece and Vonta Leach.

The 7,500 Lumbee votes will be divided between Henry Brewer, Draper T. Bullard and Harold Hunt.

While all races are divided between three candidates, the higher voting populations are statistically more likely to elect their representatives.

All voters should be aware that dividing their votes between larger fields of candidates substantially jeopardizes electing your voice.

While I do not support race-based elections, this is the reality of Robeson County. Races that narrow their field of candidates stand higher chances of being successful.

In other PSRC district races, John Simmons, black, is the only candidate for District 1. Three Lumbee candidates, Charles Bullard, Terry Locklear and Jeffery McNeill, are competing for the District 4 position. Craig Lowry, Lumbee, is running unopposed in District 6. Randy Lawson and G.L. Pridgen, both white, are competing against Brittany Pittman, black, for District 7.

It is unfortunate that race is such a deciding factor among voters in Robeson County, but I can’t change that. Unless all races abandon race-based voting, it is illogical and potentially harmful for any race to cross racial lines in voting.

Any voter voting outside their race endangers representation of their ethnic group in what is an incredibly biased and antiquated system.

I wish that this would change for Robeson County, but until it does, I am informing all populations so that no constituency suffers.

Eric R. Locklear

Fayetteville

Brittany Pittman contacted The Robesonian after this letter was published at robesonian.com to tell us she is white — editor.