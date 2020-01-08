Selective tax cuts are unwise

Do you believe that 4 million people voted illegally in the last presidential election? Closer to home, do you believe that elections in Robeson County are riddled with fraud?

How you answer the question is more telling about you than about county elections. The notion that Robeson County elections are rigged was put forward on this page in a Jan. 4 Our View. In a blanket statement, the editorial claimed our county elections are riddled with fraud and not to be trusted.

That is a preposterous conspiracy theory, not based in facts, but perpetuated to spread mistrust and anger. Purveyors of theories like this will repeat the lie over and over until it becomes imbedded in the conversation.

This is the foundation story behind voter ID laws that North Carolina Republicans are promoting over and over again. They went so far as proposing a state constitutional amendment with a blanket voter ID requirement.

To turn an idea into a law, Republicans started several years ago with a voter ID law that would suppress the votes of a wide range of citizens who might vote Democratic, including the elderly, handicapped, young people, minorities and the poor.

They said that anybody could get a driver’s license. What’s the problem? The Robesonian’s editorial asked this same question, saying they wanted to meet a person who couldn’t get an ID.

A person would have to live in a bubble to ask this question. Another was heard to say, “You have to have a photo ID to get on a plane,” so everybody has one.

A visit to an assisted living facility is one answer to the question. These are citizens, some visually and some physically impaired, without transportation and no photo ID. Some North Carolinians lack birth records.

After the early Republican voter ID plans were rejected as voter suppression (remember “surgical precision”), they began adding different photo IDs, even state-issued university IDs.

Republicans also attempted to restrict polling places in poor neighborhoods and moving them away from college campuses. They lost many challenges over poll locations but the battle continues and the intent is the same.

Republican districts were declared to be illegal gerrymandering. Fifty-one percent of North Carolinians voted Democratic in the last Congressional election, but 10 Republicans were elected from 13 districts.

None of these facts are new news or fake news, and all have been well documented. Republicans have revealed their hand over and over that they would throw up barriers to voting that are reminiscent of voting laws of the era we know as Jim Crow.

This is what Judge Loretta Biggs said in putting a hold on the latest voter ID law. North Carolina has an unhappy history with voter suppression, and it lives on.

The Republican cry of voter fraud, lack evidence to support that claim. One study that was cited as evidence of fraud found that people with the same name, including Sen. Richard Burr, voted in several states!

After former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory named names of people who he said voted illegally, he now faces lawsuits from some of those people, who voted legally.

Likely, The Robesonian’s editor believes that “hauling” voters represents some kind of fraud. But to write a law that would keep voters without transportation from getting a ride the polls is a leap of imagination that even Republicans cannot undertake.

There are real election issues need to be addressed? Vulnerability to computer manipulation is foremost, because it could be the most pervasive.

Ballot harvesting, or collecting absentee ballots, was an election fraud that emerged in the 2018 Congressional election. Needless to say, it was perpetrated by a Republican candidate for Congress in our district.

The same Republicans who cry fraud attempted to defend that Republican candidate until the evidence proved overwhelming, and he broke down on the stand. After that, they fell back to voter suppression.

Supported by the state constitutional referendum, they now holler that voter ID is the will of the people. In another time, it was the will of the people that African Americans should not vote at all, and gay people are not entitled to the same rights other people enjoy in marriage law.

Constitutional rights cannot be voted away in a democracy. The framers of the Constitution spelled out the possibility of minority rights suppressed by a majority in the Federalist Papers.

American history is dotted with examples of rights denied and rights finally granted, sometimes by legislation and sometimes by courts and enforced by the executive branch. Remember, women did not get the privilege until 1919.

Conservative columnist John Hood said recently that about 1 percent of voters do not have a photo ID and could not vote. In his arrogance, he seems to think that denying the rights of so small percentage of voters is no big deal.

The bottom line is that if one citizen who is legally registered to vote is denied the right to vote, it is one too many. What kind of nation do you want to live in?

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_scott-bigelow-preferred.jpg