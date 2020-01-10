Accurate census count critical for Robeson County

2020 is the year that Robeson County residents, for their own good, must stand up and be counted.

Or, perhaps, sit down at a computer in order to do so.

No, we aren’t talking about participating in the March primary or the November general election, although we always encourage those who are eligible to get out and cast a ballot. Instead, we are encouraging participating in the census, that decennial event during which the government counts every resident of this country, citizens obviously, but non-citizens as well.

A proper count is needed in Robeson County, which traditionally is undercounted, for two reasons: The number of government dollars, both federal and state, pouring into our county is tied to our population, and an undercount could quite literally costs Robeson County hundreds of millions of dollars over the decade during which this year’s count is used.

Additionally, the number of seats in the U.S. House of Representatives is based on population, and North Carolina, which is growing, is almost certainly going to gain a 14th House representative — and the clout that comes with it. We in Robeson County can’t be letting our brethren down across the state.

In this county, we face a bit of a Catch-22.

Our population is more than two-thirds minority, and minorities are traditionally undercounted during a census for a myriad of reasons, but No. 1 being an inherent distrust of the government. But the census is not interested in digging deep into your life, and the information harvested by the census is not shared with anyone.

Additionally, we are a poor county, and simply can’t afford an undercount that would deny us substantial dollars that could help us in so many ways. There is every indication that the county has lost population since 2010, when the census counted 134,168 of us, mainly because of two hurricanes. So it is important that everyone who remains is counted.

There is another cause for concern. As explained in staff writer Scott Bigelow’s page 1A story today, the census this year, at least initially, is depending on residents to in effect raise their hand by sitting down at a computer and filling out a census form. The door-to-door approach will come later.

Ours, as we have said, is a poor county, and it is aging as well, two populations that don’t always have easy access to a computer. The concern is exacerbated by the fact that there are pockets in this county where internet service is very spotty, so efforts are underway locally to assist those who might struggle to fill out the form over the internet.

The deadline for that to happen is April 1, after which census workers will begin going door-to-door, up to a maximum of five times. Efforts to count everyone will continue beyond that

This newspaper will be a partner in the effort to get everyone counted. Today’s Our View, and Bigelow’s page 1 story, are launching that effort, which will continue as long as census officials believe we can help in that effort.

This is a big deal, and yours is the easy part. Your participation is key to this county’s 10-year future.